Transfer Running Back Removed From FSU Football's Roster

The Florida State Seminoles were already decently thin at running back before the 2026 season even started. The Seminoles only had 6 backs on the roster, and Quintrevion Wisner dealt with injuries throughout fall camp.

During the first month of the season, FSU lost standout running back Samuel Singleton Jr. to a lower-body injury in the defeat to Alabama. Singleton Jr. didn't suffer a season-ending injury, but he will miss a large chunk of the remainder of the year.

READ MORE: FSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Defender After Virginia Win

That put Florida State down to 5 healthy running backs. A few weeks later, the number is dropping yet again.

FSU RB Gemari Sands Removed From Roster, No Longer With Team

Running back Gemari Sands (23) celebrates a touchdown during the Spring Game at FAU Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Boca Raton, FL. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State removed senior running back Gemari Sands from the roster on Monday. He's no longer a member of the team.

Sands wasn't dressed out or on the sidelines during Saturday's 38-7 win against Virginia. At this time, the reasons for his departure or dismissal are unclear.

The Florida Atlantic transfer just arrived in Tallahassee in January. He went through the entire offseason program, mainly competing for a reserve role behind Ousmane Kromah, Singleton Jr., and Wisner.

Following Singleton Jr.'s injury, Sands wasn't mentioned as one of the options to step into his place. Instead, Norvell mainly discussed Wisner and freshman Amari Thomas.

Sands appeared in one game at Florida State, playing 7 snaps on special teams in the 27-24 loss to SMU. He helped create an impact play, recovering a muffed punt that led to a touchdown following Daniel Hughes' tornado kick.

With Sands off the roster, it's imperative for the Seminoles to do whatever they can to keep Kromah, Wisner, and Thomas in the lineup. Behind the trio, former walk-on Zay Parks is one of the only remaining available bodies.

Florida State did utilize sophomore tight end Gavin Markey at running back when injuries piled up in the preseason. Markey has officially been moved to the backfield, per Florida State's updated roster.

The sophomore is now listed as a running back. Markey appeared in one game last season.

Sands spent three seasons at Florida Atlantic before arriving at Florida State. In 24 games with the Owls, he accumulated 136 carries for 582 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding 43 receptions for 277 yards. He led the team in rushing in 2025.

A three-star recruit in the 2023 class, he starred at St. Thomas Aquinas during his prep career.

Sands was ranked as the No. 991 overall transfer and the No. 78 transfer RB, according to 247Sports.

Earlier this year, he was named in a lawsuit by Florida Atlantic that claims he owes a portion of his previous contract to the program.

Florida State returns to action against Louisville on Friday, October 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Senior

Zay Parks, Junior

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Gavin Markey, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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