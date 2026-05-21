Charles Barkley Defends ‘Inside the NBA’ From Recent Criticism

1. In recent weeks, the iconic Inside the NBA has seen something it’s never dealt with before: criticism.

There hasn’t been a ton, but there have been important voices who have shared their opinion that the show isn’t the same. Some have tried to blame their feelings about Inside the NBA slipping on the fact that it now that it airs on ESPN.

Of course, that makes no sense. The ESPN angle of this is a total nonfactor because the show is still produced by TNT and ESPN does not have editorial input. However, there’s no denying that the show had an uneven first year on the Worldwide Leader thanks to infrequent airings early in the season.

During a recent appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina, I asked Charles Barkley to assess Inside the NBA’s first year on ESPN.

“It’s been perfect,” said Barkley. “They have been amazing to work with. We only worked one time in December and one time in January. I think Adam Silver’s got to get a hold of this thing. I think the games are too disjointed right now. NBC, Peacock, Amazon, I think we have disrespected the fans. They don’t know when the games are on. I just think that’s really unfair to the fans. I love Adam. Adam’s a great guy. But he took the most money. It's hard for me. When we weren’t having games, I had to go to my app to see where the game was at. It's been frustrating for me. I can imagine how frustrating it’s been for the regular fan. We’ve done a disservice to the fans.”

But what about those that say the show itself, outside of scheduling, has slipped?

“I don’t know about that,” said Barkley. “I think when you don’t see us enough, it’s hard. For what it’s worth, I’ve had a great time with ESPN. I think all the guys have. They come and watch the show. I ask them, ‘Yo, y’all happy with everything?’ We’re in a relationship. I want it to work for everybody. I’ve called [ESPN president] Burke [Magnus]. I’ve called [ESPN senior vice president] Tim [Corrigan]. I said, ‘Hey, is there anything y’all are unhappy with an want to change?’

“Listen, I don’t think we’ve changed anything. The No. 1 thing should always be the game. Our job, we want people to have fun. We’re trying to entertain people. I think what people don’t understand, we’re on TV from 7 o’clock to 2 o’clock in the damn morning.

“How many people actually know enough about basketball for us to X-and-O them from seven to two in the morning? So, we try to split it up. No. 1, we hope we have a great game. But we have an obligation to entertain people, too.

“Do people really wanna see us, four dummies, sit there from seven to two in the morning talk about pick-and-rolls, blitzes, over-under, elbow wings and things like that?

“I want people to have fun watching basketball. Period.”

One thing fans of Inside the NBA should keep in mind: For the first time ever, the show will handle pregame, halftime and postgame duties for the NBA Finals this season. Barkley discussed how much he’s looking forward to that in addition to a slew of other topics on the podcast, including the recent incident with Draymond Green, Shams Charania spoiling the MVP announcement, LeBron James’s future, why he loves ESPN NHL voice Sean McDonough and much more.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

2. Great job by NBC’s Zora Stephenson asking the follow-up, “Break that down for me,” after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to take at shot at the defense played by Isaiah Hartenstein after the Thunder’s win against the Spurs Wednesday.

Odd moment postgame as NBC's Zora Stephenson asks SGA about Hartenstein's game-changing D on Wemby:



"I'm not sure if it was good to be honest"



"Break that down for me"



...



"It was alright. It was good." 😅 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mIGtF9Zrxe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 21, 2026

SGA clarified in his postgame press conference later that he didn’t hear Stephenson’s initial question.

3. Monday’s wild Spurs-Thunder double overtime thriller drew 9.2 million viewers on NBC.

By comparison, last year’s Western Conference finals Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Thunder drew just 5.3 million viewers on ESPN.

Moving from ESPN (cable) to NBC (broadcast), in addition to Nielsen’s new measuring system, were going to lead to a boost no matter what, but NBC and the NBA have to be very happy with nearly 10 million viewers watching Game 1.

4. Whenever I complain about games being on Prime, it’s because I hate watching games on streaming services, not because I don’t have Prime. I do have Prime.

And people LOVE to tell me that, “EVERYONE has Prime.” Not “everyone” has Prime, but A LOT more people in the United States have Prime than ESPN.

According to this story from 2025, 130 million people in the U.S. have Prime Video. ESPN is reportedly in 60 million households.

So, riddle me this: If Prime Video is in 70 million more households than ESPN, why did

Prime Video draw 4.1 million viewers for Pistons-Cavs last Friday and 5.2 million viewers for Spurs-Timberwolves, yet for the equivalent game last year on a Friday night, the Knicks-Celtics playoff game on ESPN drew 5.7 million viewers?

Prime has all those extra households that everyone loves to tell me about and yet Prime is basically generating the same ratings as ESPN. Hmm...

5. The man who constantly claims he never wants any attention just set himself up for a retirement tour. I believe this is the part where I’d enter a “chef’s kiss” emoji if I were posting this on social media.

"This is it."



Aaron Rodgers says he will retire after the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/mjPADJdRLY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2026

6. Can someone email me or hit me up on social media and explain to me how this is in any way, shape or form a “punishment.” I don’t get it. What’s the downside? What’s uncomfortable? What’s humiliating?

The guy is just sitting at a ball game with a stupid sign.

Elite fantasy football punishment 😭 pic.twitter.com/qEcMjosvPZ — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) May 20, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Charles Barkley’s appearance on this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina...

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.