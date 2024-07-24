FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Day One of Fall Camp, Gives Update on Robert Scott
Florida State wrapped up its first practice of fall camp on Wednesday as they continue to prepare for the 2024 season. It was a chance for newcomers and veterans to clash after summer workouts and gave some insight into how this year's squad, one looking for another ACC Title, is shaping up.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after practice and gave his thoughts on how the session went following the summer and, with the new rule changes allowing coaches to be at some of the player-run practices,
"I thought today was a good day. You come out in the first practice, especially within the last few years, some of the rule changes that allow you to go on air in the summer, you know, the rhythm, the timing," Norvell said. "We haven't been able to work with guys when they've went against each other. A lot of the things, just operationally, that's what I was looking for."
FSU added 13 enrollees over the summer including ten true freshmen and three transfers who missed spring camp. While the veterans looked to be quickly adapting to the system, the freshmen are still getting used to the speed of the college game.
"I felt like we had good speed. I thought the guys, you moved around with confidence for a first day. Obviously some young guys are still working to figure some things out just here at the very beginning of it. That can be expected."
One player who is expected to play opposite of DB Azareye'h Thomas is Fentrell Cypress who came into the program two years ago as a transfer. Norvell said Cypress' confidence and approach to his game has helped him improve his game in the offseason.
"Just the confidence, understanding, really taking a next-level approach to the finest of the details... his skills have changed, they've gotten better," Norvell continued. "Our guys, they work really hard in the offseason."
Offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr. has been dealing with injuries for the past two seasons and missed spring camp. Norvell is confident that Scott, alongside Darius Washington and Jeremiah Byers, has the experience to be able to miss some time if needed. Scott, he said, had a great summer, although they want to be smart with his rehabilitation.
"Really, when you look at Rob and Darius (Washington), Those guys have played so much football and really, JB (Jeremiah Byers) as well. I mean, yes, we have great competition there, but you got, I think, three guys that have over 2,000 snaps in their career." Norvell said. "You know, Rob had a great summer. From his movements and all he was doing. But we're gonna, you know, we're going to have a plan to make sure those guys get the work that's necessary, but also, you know, being smart with them too."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below:
