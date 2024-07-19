FSU Football's Updated Fall Roster Showcases Notable Weight Gains And Losses For Multiple Seminoles
Florida State will return to the practice fields next week to begin preseason camp. This will be a crucial period for the Seminoles as the team tries to work its way into a position to compete for another ACC Championship and College Football Playoff run.
On Friday, FSU provided an update to its roster, revealing a multitude of weight changes across every position group. There were 42 Seminoles who have changed their bodies by at least four pounds dating back the spring. That included six players who gained 10+ pounds and four who lost 10+ pounds.
Let's take a look at some of the notable changes with fall camp drawing closer and closer. We kept the criteria to a minimum gain or loss of four pounds.
Notable Weight Gains:
Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek: 201 pounds to 208 pounds (+7)
Running Back Micahi Danzy: 180 pounds to 185 pounds (+5)
Wide Receiver Malik Benson: 190 pounds to 195 pounds (+5)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams: 210 pounds to 215 pounds (+5)
Wide Receiver Elijah Moore: 200 pounds to 204 pounds (+4)
Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Byers: 320 pounds to 331 pounds (+11)
Offensive Lineman Julian Armella: 321 pounds to 325 pounds (+4)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early: 290 pounds to 297 pounds (+7)
Offensive Lineman Tye Hylton: 282 pounds to 292 pounds (+10)
Offensive Lineman Jon Daniels: 280 pounds to 291 pounds (+11)
Offensive Lineman Manasse Itete: 290 pounds to 300 pounds (+10)
Defensive End Sione Lolohea: 260 pounds to 265 pounds (+5)
Defensive End Aaron Hester: 235 pounds to 244 pounds (+9)
Defensive End Amaree Williams: 215 pounds to 219 pounds (+4)
Defensive End DD Holmes: 250 pounds to 255 pounds (+5)
Defensive Tackle Daniel Lyons: 290 pounds to 294 pounds (+4)
Defensive Tackle KJ Sampson: 300 pounds to 306 pounds (+6)
Defensive Tackle Jamorie Flagg: 300 pounds to 316 pounds (+16)
Linebacker Blake Nichelson: 220 pounds to 224 pounds (+4)
Linebacker Shawn Murphy: 226 pounds to 230 pounds (+4)
Linebacker Jayden Parrish: 220 pounds to 225 pounds (+5)
Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas: 194 pounds to 198 pounds (+4)
Cornerback Kevin Knowles: 183 pounds to 190 pounds (+7)
Safety Conrad Hussey: 196 pounds to 200 pounds (+4)
Safety Omarion Cooper: 190 pounds to 202 pounds (+12)
Notable Weight Losses:
Running Back Roydell Williams: 225 pounds to 214 pounds (-11)
Running Back Samuel Singleton: 199 pounds to 195 pounds (-4)
Tight End Jackson West: 242 pounds to 235 pounds (-7)
Wide Reciever Kentron Poitier: 208 pounds to 202 pounds (-6)
Wide Receiver Ja'Khi Douglas: 199 pounds to 195 pounds (-4)
Wide Receiver BJ Gibson: 199 pounds to 193 pounds (-6)
Offensive Lineman Richie Leonard IV: 335 pounds to 331 pounds (-4)
Offensive Lineman Jayden Todd: 340 pounds to 324 pounds (-16)
Defensive End Patrick Payton: 254 pounds to 250 pounds (-4)
Defensive End Jaden Jones: 250 pounds to 240 pounds (-10)
Defensive Tackle Grady Kelly: 299 pounds to 295 pounds (-4)
Linebacker Cam Riley: 245 pounds to 237 pounds (-8)
Linebacker DeMarco Ward: 227 pounds to 216 pounds (-11)
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins: 224 pounds to 220 pounds (-4)
Cornerback Earl Little Jr: 192 pounds to 186 pounds (-6)
Safety Shyheim Brown: 213 pounds to 208 pounds (-5)
Safety Davonte Brown: 201 pounds to 195 pounds (-6)
