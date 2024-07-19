Where Does FSU Football's Doak Campbell Stadium Rank Among Top Venues In The Country?
Since 1950, when construction first began on Doak Campbell Stadium, the Florida State Seminoles have consistently found success at home with a 309-102-4, or a .749 win percentage.
With the tradition and spirit that lives within the gates of the iconic venue, it is no surprise that ESPN has it listed as a top 25 college football stadium, coming in at No. 19.
"Osceola and Renegade are as synonymous with Florida State as its tomahawk chop and garnet and gold. The pregame tradition started in 1978 as a way to honor the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which granted its permission and worked with Florida State to design the regalia that Osceola wears while atop an Appaloosa horse known as Renegade. Bill Durham came up with the concept, and the family still runs the program to this day. The war chant and chop were added later in the 1980s. What unfolds is a tradition as unique as any in college football," wrote Andrea Adelson of ESPN.
"Osceola, named for a great Seminole warrior, rides Renegade onto the field to start getting the crowd hyped. The band plays the war chant; the crowd does the chop. The team enters the field, then stands on its sideline, helmets raised, as Osceola rides Renegade to midfield, holding a flaming spear. He rears Renegade up on his hind legs and then BOOM! plants the spear to roaring approval," Adelson Continued.
In addition to the 80,000 seat football stadium, Doak Campbell Stadium is also home to the Florida State Athletics department as well as various colleges within the university. It's large size brings a small claim to fame as Doak Campbell Stadium is the worlds second largest continuous brick structure, behind only the Great Wall of China. As it stands now, Doak Campbell Stadium is the 49th largest stadium in the world and 15th largest in the NCAA.
Following the historic 2023 season that will be remembered as one of the best in Seminole football history, FSU broke ground on a two-year renovation of Doak Campbell Stadium that will feature increased premium seating along the west sideline. While the new renovations will significantly reduce stadium capacity this year, the traditions of Osceola and Renegade as well as the iconic war chant will be going nowhere.
