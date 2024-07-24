Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King Makes Statement On Opener Against FSU Football
Florida State begins fall camp on Wednesday morning with a massive chip on its shoulders following the College Football Playoff snub that put a black mark on one of the best seasons in program history. The Seminoles might just have a little more locker room material to provide extra motivation with just over a month remaining until the team kicks off the 2024 campaign against Georgia Tech in Ireland.
The ACC is holding its annual multi-day kickoff event this week. The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets went through their obligations on Monday. That led to an interesting comment from Georgia Tech starting quarterback Haynes King, who briefly referenced the matchup against Florida State while discussing how continuity on offense could be beneficial in the first game of the season.
"It's a big, important step. If you don't have any continuity, if you don't have a strong culture, a good locker room, when things happen, when adversity happens, your team is going to struggle," King said according to Georgia Tech On SI's Najeh Wilkins.
"But I'd say we're in a good spot, good culture, good locker room," King continued. "I'd say going into that first game we're coming guns ablazing."
READ MORE: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Says Another ACC Team Is More Attractive To SEC, Big 10 Than FSU
Georgia Tech is coming off a 7-6 campaign under head coach Brent Key where the program went 2-2 against top-25 opponents, upsetting Miami and North Carolina while falling to Georgia by just eight points in the regular season finale. Outside of King, the Yellow Jackets are bringing back a 1,000+-yard rusher (Jamal Haynes) and three of their top four wide receivers (Eric Singleton Jr., Malik Rutherford, Christian Leary).
Despite the returning production and upward trajectory, the program isn't considered to be a major contender to win the ACC this season. That has the Yellow Jackets feeling like they have a point to prove to the conference.
"I'd probably say both. To me that's still disrespect, especially with what we had last year, what we have coming back," King said. But then the same deal, it's supposed to be like that. We're supposed to be contending for that ACC championship each and every year with the people we have in the building, coaches, players, team, the culture that we've built."
King transferred to Georgia Tech last season after beginning his college career at Texas A&M. He showed some promise, completing 226/367 passes (61.6%) for 2,842 yards with 27 touchdowns to 16 interceptions. King will have to cut down the turnovers to reach his true potential. He was picked off at least once in nine games and tossed double-digit interceptions four times, including four in a loss to Clemson late last season.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell recognizes that growth that King has displayed over the years. He fully believes the Seminoles will be taking on one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Week Zero.
"A lot of respect for the young man," Norvell said according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chad Bishop. "You’ve seen his growth throughout his career. I think he’ll be one of the best quarterbacks in the country."
The Seminoles won their most recent contest against Georgia Tech in 2022 when Key was the program's interim head coach. This time, Florida State enters the outing with a new starting quarterback alongside a retooled offense and defense.
FSU and Georgia Tech will open up the college football season on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is scheduled for noon EST and the contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Fall Roster Showcases Notable Weight Gains And Losses For Multiple Seminoles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Newcomer Amaree Williams Expected To Begin College Career At Tight End
• FSU Football Preseason Roundtable: NoleGameday Answers Five Questions About Fall Camp
• Where Does FSU Football's Doak Campbell Stadium Rank Among Top Venues In The Country?
• ACC Grants Pivotal Documents To Florida AG, But What Will The Public Be Able To See?