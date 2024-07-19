FSU Football Preseason Roundtable: NoleGameday Answers Five Questions About Fall Camp
Florida State football is almost back as just a few days remain until the Seminoles hit the field to begin the preseason. There are plenty of unknowns surrounding FSU with the program replacing a bunch of the talent that helped it capture the ACC Title in 2023.
Our staff at NoleGameday took a stab at answering some of the biggest questions that the Seminoles will have to answer in fall camp. These next few weeks will make or break just how far Florida State continues to climb under Mike Norvell.
What do you want to see the most from the Seminoles throughout camp?
Dustin Lewis
I think the biggest developments I'm looking for are improved team chemistry and leadership. The Seminoles brought in 40 new players to the program this offseason to try to compete for another ACC Championship and a run at the College Football Playoff. They'll need to gel out of the gate and continue learning to play together to foster a brotherhood on and off the field.
As far as leadership, Florida State lost a ton of it following last season. Some of the players that the Seminoles brought in via the portal will instantly take on big roles in the locker room. However, they need returners like Lawrance Toafili, Ja'Khi Douglas, Darius Washington, Maurice Smith, Patrick Payton, Joshua Farmer, Darrell Jackson, DJ Lundy, Azareye'h Thomas, Fentrell Cypress II, and Shyheim Brown to take charge as well.
That type of maturity and direction from the veterans guiding the ship could ultimately determine how far this team climbs in 2024.
Tommy Mire
I want to see a stronger chemistry built between DJ Uiagalelei and the receiver corps. DJU has shown he has the arm talent and physicality of a quarterback who can lead the 'Noles into the postseason. Although he has flashed in camp numerous times, a strengthened game plan from the coaching staff and a more in-depth playbook would give a better insight into how the 2024 season will unfold. I believe he has a deep group of running backs and a veteran-laden offensive line, so how he develops into head coach Mike Norvell's offense will be critical to the team's success this season.
Wide receiver Malik Benson was a huge target for DJU in spring alongside Ja'Khi Douglas. However, with Destyn Hill out for the season, another receiver will need to step up — Hykeem Williams fits the bill. There are other talented players in the transfer and veteran WR group to talk about later, but Uiagalelei's ability to beat out sophomore Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek will tell a lot about how Seminole fans will feel at season's end.
Running back Micahi Danzy is another player I want to see in action in the fall. He missed the spring, and it will be the first time we, as the media, will get a look at him inside the practice facility as an official 'Nole.
Austin Veazey
Improvements along the offensive line. Florida State struggled to run block last year, especially in short-yardage situations. With a talented running group room, a new quarterback, and questions at wide receiver, Norvell will want to run the ball.
Jackson Bakich
Just two or three years ago, the answer to this question would be dramatically different. In the past, those invested in the immediate and long-term future of Florida State football were likely hoping for a sense of identity on both offense and defense, an established culture, and a commitment to the fundamentals (less mental errors, blown assignments, penalties, etc.). These attributes are now an expectation. The most desired attribute for the Seminoles during fall camp is a squad that appears to be in sync.
Head coach Mike Norvell has brought in important transfers before. He’s even brought them in at the quarterback position (see McKenzie Milton, 2021 season), but he’s never had an expected day-one starter QB come from the portal during his tenure at FSU. He’s also brought in three key skill players from the portal as well in Jalen Brown (WR – LSU), Malik Benson (WR – Alabama), and Roydell Williams (RB – Alabama). Let’s not sugarcoat it, DJ Uiagalelei has had some struggles locating the football and being on the same page with his receivers in the past. A cohesive, collaborative passing game will be a necessity coming out of fall camp.
Robert Malcom
Throughout the spring, I felt individually the team looked good. The defense looked like it could be just as good as it was in 2023, and on the offensive side of the ball, it was clear from the get-go that the talent was there for the offense to make some special things happen on the field. The issue I saw was team communication on the field. This was a given considering the projected starting lineup is nearly half transfers.
Spring camp is meant for individual growth, as players can hone in on their specific skills, however in fall camp I expect a better connection between players on the field, most notably between quarterback DJ Uiagalalei who has proved on the field that he has the ability to make the plays, now he just has to execute.
Kade Kimble
This is foreign territory for Mike Norvell during his Florida State tenure. Jordan Travis is no longer on the roster. How the Seminoles build the offense around DJ Uiagalelei will be crucial for the team’s offensive success with the new-look roster. The skill positions have all the talent needed, but dialing the right plays and having the right system around him will be the determining factor in the pairing.
Still, Norvell has done an incredible job bringing in transfer portal talent and meshing them right away, creating a competitive football program. It’s hard to imagine that will be any different with the arrival of Uiagalelei.
Dillon Riera
I think the answer is pretty obvious, it’s DJ Uiagalelei. This team heading into fall camp does not have a lot of question marks. At nearly every position, there is quality depth ready to step in when called upon. However, at the quarterback position, Florida State will need to repeat the production of Jordan Travis in order to give the Seminoles a shot at the dance.
This doesn’t mean DJU has to be quick on his feet and evade defenders like there’s no tomorrow, but it does mean he will need to limit the turnovers, be efficient both on the ground and through the air, and provide leadership to a team that went through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last year. It is obviously easier said than done, but it is necessary.
Which newcomer (high school or transfer) will make the biggest impact during the preseason?
Dustin Lewis
Based on what I saw during spring practice, my top choice is wide receiver Malik Benson. The Alabama transfer instantly leaped up the depth chart with his mix of athleticism, strong hands, and playmaking ability. While Florida State doesn't have a Johnny Wilson or Keon Coleman on the roster, Benson is the closest piece in the cupboard to an elite wide receiver.
Outside of that, I'll be watching quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., and tight end Landen Thomas. Uiagalelei will likely be Florida State's starting signal-caller while Jones Jr. is on pace to start next to Patrick Payton with a big preseason. Thomas could quickly work his way into the lineup as the Seminoles aren't very deep at tight end and the true freshman had the benefit of going through the offseason with the program.
Tommy Mire
Preseason? It has got to be Marvin Jones Jr., or running back Kam Davis. I'll give honorable mentions to running back Jaylin Lucas, running back Roydell Williams, defensive back Earl Little Jr., and wide receiver Jaylen Brown.
The Seminoles need to fill the void left by defensive end Jared Verse and Jones Jr. has the perfect opportunity to be the next big name off the defensive line to be called in the 2025 NFL Draft. The FSU staff has been known to scout talent out of the portal and as a legacy recruit, Jones Jr., can be an instant impact player alongside Patrick Payton.
Davis is in a very deep and talented running back room, but if he can continue to progress, there is no reason to overlook what he can bring to the table. With college-ready size and steep competition, if he makes an impact this early on, it should be noted and will be impressive.
I think Little Jr., and Lucas will also be a deciding factor in how the offense and defense shape up. Little Jr. has been battling injuries but is an absolute ball hawk when in the mix. Lucas, an All-American returner, has the elusiveness and speed to be a dangerous weapon out of the backfield.
Austin Veazey
The obvious answer is DJU at quarterback, but his top target during the spring was Malik Benson, the transfer from Alabama. Benson was the most consistent receiving threat and that should continue through the fall.
Jackson Bakich
This might be a bit of a lame answer, but I’m going to choose three transfers on the defensive side of the ball. Those three players are Sione Lolohea (DE – Oregon State), Tomiwa Durojaiye (DL – West Virginia) and Marvin Jones Jr. (Edge/LB – Georgia).
The reason I’m choosing three instead of one is that ST/DE coach John Papuchis and DL coach Odell Haggins have consistently talked about having Durojaiye be in both a two-point and a three-point stance, moving him inside and outside. Moreover, Jones Jr. has shown he can be a hybrid as well, fluctuating between the edge position and the linebacker spot. It depends on how the coaching staff uses them, but in combination with dudes like Patrick Payton, Darrell Jackson Jr., Joshua Farmer, and DJ Lundy, the front seven for FSU will be quite the challenge for the offensive line to handle. Iron sharpens iron.
Robert Malcom
I would have to go with Malik Benson. Out of all the newcomers, it seems like he's been one of the most consistent players on the field from Tour of Duty to the Spring Showcase. He has positioned himself to be at the top of the depth chart as a reliable target for DJ Uiagalelei. Benson has made it known that he can make contested catches and do whatever it takes to be open. From what I saw in the spring, it seemed as if the QB-WR connection between Uiagalelei and Benson was the most consistent, and I would think it can only get stronger going into fall camp.
Kade Kimble
Running back Kam Davis has the potential to have an incredible true freshman season in Tallahassee. The Seminole was committed to the programs for three years before enrolling early at Florida State. One reason to believe he’s poised for a big freshman season is his size.
Davis stepped onto campus looking like it was his third year with the program. At 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, he’s physically ready to be an instant contributor in the garnet and gold. The lone issue could be the depth in the running back room – with contributors like Lawrance Toafili, Caziah Holmes and Roydell Williams all hoisting plenty of experience at the college football level.
Still, the true freshman running back is sure to turn heads after stepping on campus game-ready physically.
Dillon Riera
If you followed spring camp, then you know that the popular answer here is wide receiver transfer Malik Benson. Prior to going down with an injury in the Spring Showcase, Benson was the most consistent performer throughout the camp’s entirety. As far as we’re aware, he’s not expected to miss any time at the start of camp, which should afford him to continue that momentum into the fall.
However, I think we’ll be hearing a lot of noise about a different transfer once fall camp starts, and that’s running back transfer Jaylin Lucas. Lucas notched 275 rushing yards and 2 TDs on the ground for the Indiana Hoosiers last year, but he was just as impactful through the air with 247 receiving yards and 2 receiving TDs, as well. So far, the speedy back has been the multifaceted threat for the ‘Noles, and I expect Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins to utilize him in a wide variety of roles.
If you’re looking to ascertain some semblance of what the offensive game plan might look like, I’m willing to bet that Jaylin Lucas will be a big part of it.
What position do you project to be the strongest on the roster entering fall camp and why?
Dustin Lewis
I think you can make an argument for multiple position groups on the roster, especially running back, offensive line, and defensive end.
The Seminoles are loaded at running back despite losing Trey Benson. Lawrance Toafili, Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas, and Caziah Holmes will make up a capable unit. There's the possibility of Kam Davis, Samuel Singleton, and Micahi Danzy being sprinkled into the mix as well. The trio of Toafili, Williams, and Lucas projects to be really fun.
The backfield will be backed up by an offensive line that fields nearly 200 career starts and a pair of Seminoles, Robert Scott and Maurice Smith, who are suiting up for their sixth years in Tallahassee. Jeremiah Byers, Robert Scott, Keiondre Jones, Richie Leonard IV, Terrence Ferguson, Bryson Estes, and Jacob Rizy will make up most of the remainder of the two-deep. Jaylen Early, Julian Armella, Lucas Simmons, and Andre' Otto will be looking to make their marks as well. The group is probably a little deeper along the interior which means the health of Washington, Byers, and Scott will be crucial.
It might be a little crazy to say the defensive ends are a strength after Florida State lost Jared Verse to the first round of the NFL Draft. However, Mike Norvell's work in the portal to land Marvin Jones Jr. and Sione Lolohea to pair with an ascending Patrick Payton makes the room just that. Add in Byron Turner Jr., Jaden Jones, and Aaron Hester and this might just be the deepest unit from top to bottom that defensive ends coach John Papuchis has gotten the chance to work with. Lamont Green Jr., Amaree Williams, and DD Holmes are all interesting prospects.
Tommy Mire
My first thought would be the running back room, despite losing Trey Benson to the 2024 NFL Draft. They've added talented transfers like Alabama's Roydell Williams, and Indiana's Jaylin Lucas should add a powerful and elusive edge to the rushing attack. As mentioned earlier, the offensive line will also be pretty top-heavy, and the running back room also returns Lawrance Toafili, Sam Singleton, and Caziah Holmes. The versatility in the backfield, paired with a deep OL, will give offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and Norvell plenty of pieces to the puzzle to move around. Danzi is also a world-class track runner and was ranked as the nation's No. 14 ATH coming out of high school, so his speed will be a factor that can be used in multiple facets.
Austin Veazey
Running backs. There are six or seven good options that Norvell can rely on at any time. Between the versatile Toafili, Alabama transfer Roydell Williams, Caziah Holms, receiving option Jaylin Lucas, and others. There is an embarrassment of riches in this group.
Jackson Bakich
It might not be flashy, but it has to be the offensive line. Like all football teams, your offensive line is the foundation of the entire squad. Seminole fans have seen their quarterbacks run around like a chicken with their head cut off for a good portion of the last decade, but since about midway through Norvell’s tenure, the tides have changed.
With 187 career FBS starts between the unit heading into fall camp, the offensive line will be the unsung hero should DJ Uiagalelei find his groove in Tallahassee in the coming weeks. As mentioned previously, with the defense that will be placed in front of them, the offensive line will immediately set the tone for so many different phases of the game on both sides of the ball.
Robert Malcom
I would have to say the running back room will undoubtedly be the strongest position group on the field entering fall camp. The talent is there for multiple names to have major seasons. With Lawrance Toafili, Roydell Williams, Kam Davis, and Jaylin Lucas all almost exceeding expectations in the Spring, I just don't see a scenario where anyone is overworked. Additionally, I would think Caziah Holmes and Sam Singleton take some steps forward in fall camp. Holmes had a somewhat disappointing Spring as it felt like he was just behind everyone else, however he could very well make a decent push in the preseason. As for Singleton, he impressed me throughout Spring, while I don't foresee him getting any serious playing time in 2024, I could see him as a valuable asset for the team behind Toafili.
Kade Kimble
When it comes to the strongest among the rotation, the running back position could just be the pick here. As mentioned, players like Toafili, Holmes, and Williams – along with Jaylin Lucas – have experience at the college football level. Add Davis to the mix, and there are a handful of contributors at the position. The Seminoles have been known to use multiple backs within the offense for different reasons. Lucas will be a playmaker with screen passes and playing in space off the catch.
Toafili and Williams will be a strong two-man punch, with Davis rounding out the rotation of four backs with his incredible size and power. His involvement within the offense will be key in him getting experience as a young player. The four running backs have different frames and skill sets, but their talent should be an incredible spark for the offense early in the season as the passing game establishes itself.
Dillon Riera
This one’s tough for me because I think it’s a toss-up between the defensive line and the cornerbacks. Out of the two, the defensive line is the clear-cut, marquee position group with the likes of Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones Jr., Darrell Jackson and Joshua Farmer already turning some heads. Despite the losses of Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, the defensive linemen could arguably be better this year as a result of the talented depth they possess. However, the defensive secondary, specifically the cornerbacks, also have a strong case here.
It’s hard to ignore the one-two punch of Azareye’h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress II, both of whom are expected to lead the defensive secondary this year. Not to mention, the inclusion of Earl Little Jr., the former Alabama transfer, who is also expected to be a large contributor in the secondary. Then, you factor in the support of experienced players such as Kevin Knowles and Quindarrius Jones as well as the host of young talent behind them (Edwin Joseph, Ja’Bril Rawls, Charles Lester III, Can Bates, etc.), and suddenly the cornerback room looks pretty strong on paper. At this point, let a coin flip can decide between the D-Line and the CBs.
What position do you project to be the weakest on the roster entering fall camp and why?
Dustin Lewis
In my opinion, the tight end room is without a doubt the weakest on the roster with the Seminoles having to replace Jaheim Bell, Markeston Douglas, and Preston Daniel. Kyle Morlock is back after appearing in all 14 games, with 11 starts, though he wasn't exactly a bright spot after grading out as the worst blocker on the team according to PFF. He caught 19 passes for 255 yards while not scoring a touchdown in his first year transitioning from the D2 level to facing top FBS competition.
Morlock needs to be much better in 2024 because the room is extremely unproven outside of that. Jackson West is a solid blocker but hasn't caught a pass at the college level. Landen Thomas is a blue-chip recruit who began his college career seven months ago. Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers both converted to tight end after playing different positions in high school and haven't panned out to this point.
Hopefully we see some sort of positive sign during the preseason...
Tommy Mire
The Seminoles have done well in the transfer portal but also lost ten players to the draft last year. I think the defensive backfield might be a position they need to shore up, but defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain is a good coach and can get his guys ready. With a few questions regarding Little Jr., they have also brought back Omarion Cooper and have a few players who can play multiple positions, such as Azareye'h Thomas. Shyheim Brown brings a lot to the table at safety, and players like Quindarrius Jones and Conrad Hussey have taken the necessary steps in their progression.
This is a hard one because the DB room isn't necessarily a young one, but it isn't the most veteran-led either. I think that, for me to feel comfortable, both the wideouts and defensive backs need to have a competitive fall to better answer that question. It will all depend on how much the newcomers have taken to the playbook and the work they've put in heading into the fall.
Linebacker could also be a concern, but I wouldn't consider any of those three rooms a weak point. I believe that defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has a plan for what the 2024 FSU defense needs to look like with the pieces he has.
Austin Veazey
Tight end. The staff did not bring in any proven options. Kyle Morlock didn’t do enough last season to inspire a lot of confidence. All other options on the roster are unproven. That may force them to rely on five star freshman Landen Thomas, who hasn’t played college football before.
Jackson Bakich
Linebacker will certainly be a test for defensive coordinator Adam Fuller heading into the 2024 season. DJ Lundy is the only returning starter for the Seminoles at the position but Mike Norvell and co. have brought in another Alabama transfer in sophomore Shawn Murphy to make up for the losses of guys like Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune.
Last season, the two played pivotal roles in preventing opponents from reaching the secondary and providing a veteran presence in the locker room. Now, DJ Lundy will need to show that kind of leadership during fall camp amongst one of the most inexperienced units on the team heading into 2024.
Robert Malcom
Without a doubt, I think the tight end room will be the weakest on the roster. Despite the highly anticipated debut of true freshman Landen Thomas just right around the corner, the tight end room lacks depth, and I just don't think Kyle Morlock has fully stepped into his role of being the face and leader of the group.
Although Jackson West and Brian Courtney both took steps in the right direction in the spring, I would expect both of them to be passed in the depth chart relatively quickly once Thomas further develops himself as a blocker. To put it simply, I just don't think the level of talent is where it needs to be.
Kade Kimble
The linebacker group could be the weakest on the roster. While the entire defense is being reloaded, the linebacker position doesn’t hoist quite as much potential as other positions on the defensive side of the ball. Redshirt senior DJ Lundy returned to the program after having entered the transfer portal and committed to Colorado, and he’ll be the leader of the group.
Outside of Lundy, the contributions will come from underclassmen and graduate transfer Cam Riley. While this isn’t much different from other position groups, they’ll be surpassed by the others based on the potential the other position groups hold. The linebackers will prove to be the most behind other positions which were reloaded through the transfer portal quite better.
Dillon Riera
Despite the veteran experience within the room, the tight ends leave much to be desired. Kyle Morlock will be the expected starter to begin the season, but how they plan to incorporate him into the offense post-Jaheim Bell remains to be seen. At a glance, it would appear as though the Seminoles don’t have a true vertical threat from their tight ends, but newcomer Landen Thomas, despite being just a freshman, has shown some signs of praise in the passing game.
I don’t think relying on a true freshman for that kind of production is option #1, however. Regardless, I’m still characterizing the tight ends as one of the weaker position groups on the field. On the defensive side of the ball, I’d also keep tabs on the linebacker corps. DJ Lundy is a major presence for the Seminole linebackers and we know the coaching staff is extremely high on his potential for the 2024 season, but he’s just one man. The depth of the linebacker room is somewhat worrisome and is something to keep an eye on, which is why I’m placing them in the realm of “weakest position group on the roster”.
Who needs to stand out or take charge over the next few weeks to give Florida State a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff bid?
Dustin Lewis
Everyone else is going with DJ Uiagalelei and rightfully so. That gives me a chance to go in a little bit of a different direction here. In fact, I'm going to hop over to the defensive side of the ball with five names; defensive end Patrick Payton, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, and safety Shyheim Brown.
All five of the Seminoles' top players on defense are immensely talented - that's not to be questioned. But can they grow up, realize their roles as veterans, and lead like those who have come before them? That didn't happen during every practice this past spring and it needs to change if Florida State is going to be truly great.
The hope is that the impact of former Seminoles such as Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett, Braden Fiske, Kalen DeLoach, Jarrian Jones, Jammie Robinson, and Jermaine Johnson II will rub off and the culture will shine through in 2024. That starts with putting together the building blocks of the foundation this preseason - on and off the field.
Tommy Mire
It absolutely comes down to Uiagalelei. He's had an up-and-down career and was one of the highest-rated five-star recruits coming out of high school. He's coming off a remarkable season at Oregon State, where he threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns in a bounce-back season with the Beavers.
Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and Norvell believe that he can piece together an effective offense and help take the 'Noles to another winning season.
Most of the team won't just be looking for vengeance after being snubbed from last year's College Football Playoff; they will be looking to stamp another seal in FSU's history books as one of the nation's top programs. Uiagalelei's success will dictate a lot of how the season goes and he has a trio of young quarterbacks vying for the job.
Taking back the ACC will be critical, and a win against his former team, Clemson, will put a cherry on top.
Austin Veazey
The defense as a whole. There are depth concerns but the top-end talent should hopefully be enough to contend for a National Championship if healthy. They need to set the tone from the beginning of camp.
Jackson Bakich
I think the answer is pretty obvious, it’s DJ Uiagalelei. This team heading into fall camp does not have a lot of question marks. At nearly every position, there is quality depth ready to step in when called upon. However, at the quarterback position, Florida State will need to repeat the production of Jordan Travis in order to give the Seminoles a shot at the dance.
This doesn’t mean DJU has to be quick on his feet and evade defenders like there’s no tomorrow, but it does mean he will need to limit the turnovers, be efficient both on the ground and through the air, and provide leadership to a team that went through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last year. It is obviously easier said than done, but it is necessary.
Robert Malcom
The obvious answer to me is quarterback DJ Uiagalalei. After two years of successful offensive performances with Jordan Travis under center, Uiagalalei has some big shoes to fill not only as a playmaker but as a leader as well. He may be one of the new guys in Tallahassee, but Uiagalalei has everything at his disposal from the experience, talent, coaching, and fan support to succeed and exceed expectations in his final year of college eligibility. If he can develop a good connection with his receivers in the preseason and get comfortable with the playbook, I think a playoff run and potential first-round bye are all but guaranteed in December.
Kade Kimble
It seems like an obvious answer, but DJ Uiagalelei needs to be very, very sharp from the jump if the Seminoles want to compete for the College Football Playoffs. High level play under center will be the key to unlocking a high-powered offense for Florida State. The program has had the luxury of having a rapidly improving quarterback in Jordan Travis for years, and now they’re getting a one-year quarterback in a fifth-year senior.
Uiagalelei's got to show his experience in college football and help build out the offense early in the year. The Seminoles have a well-rounded, unproven wide receiver corps and the running backs will be helpful in the team establishing a solid offense.
Dillon Riera
For me, the answer here is simple: it’s DJ Uiagalelei. Is he comfortable in the offense? Does he have a deep knowledge of the playbook? Will Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins be able to unlock his potential? Can he avoid the pitfalls of the past? Time will tell if he’s capable of commanding the Florida State offense at the level it needs to be, but the offense hinges on him. Period.
The potential for DJU to lead Florida State back to an ACC Championship and a College Football Playoff berth is high, but a lot still remains shrouded by the unknowns. Here’s what we do know, however: there’s depth in the backfield, there’s speed in the receiving corps, there’s talent littered across the entire defense, and there’s confidence among the staff that the roster is more gifted now than ever. There’s talent galore in Tallahassee, sure, but their chance at a playoff bid rests on the shoulders of their starting quarterback rising to the occasion and taking charge of this offense.
