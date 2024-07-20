FSU Football Newcomer Amaree Williams Expected To Begin College Career At Tight End
Florida State freshman defensive end Amaree Williams was a late addition to Tribe 24, reclassifying his junior year to make it on campus ahead of the upcoming season. As a two-way star, Williams played on both offense and defense in high school, totaling 34 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception on defense while catching 16 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns on offense during his junior year.
The 6'4" North Palm Beach, FL native was ranked as the No. 8 athlete prospect in America and the No. 22 prospect from Florida. He could see both sides of the field in the college ranks, playing as a tight end on offense and an edge rusher on defense as he develops his body and continues to mature into his frame.
"Right now I weigh like 220-225," Williams said to the media on Wednesday. "I tend to fluctuate between that, but the end goal is to be around 230 going into the season so that I have an opportunity to at least produce on the field."
While initially recruited as an edge rusher, Williams hinted that he could make an impact early on either side of the ball. Whether that is at defensive end or tight end, he's doing what he can to contribute to the team.
"That's actually one thing that I don't think has been released to the media yet, but I will have more of an impact on the tight end side," Williams continued. "Just right now, as you guys know from my previous remark about my weight, I could definitely produce at the tight end position."
Special teams and defensive ends coach John Papuchis has been Amaree's primary recruiter throughout his high school recruitment, dating back to his first unofficial visit in November of 2022. But Williams and Norvell have talked about his ability to play tight end as he transitions into the college ranks.
"At edge, I would have to be 250-240 (pounds). Coach Norvell and I have talked about it, and he knows I'm an athlete who could produce on both sides of the field. He wants to get me on the field as soon as possible."
Florida State will be without tight end Jaheim Bell, who was drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 'Noles still have Kyle Morlock, Jackson West, and Jerrale Powers, but could use help from another versatile player and target for transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Williams said he's been working mostly with the offense in the offseason.
"With coach Norvell, he had a meeting with me, and he said he doesn't want me to be a jack of all [trades] and a master of none. He thought it was in my best interest to stick to just offense for now. He advised me to still learn defense, but when the time comes, I'll make the transition to edge. As of now, we're focused on producing on the field, and I'm just trying to be impactful."
Wherever he ends up, look for Williams to make an impact as the Seminoles continue to build their foundation of top-tier players.
