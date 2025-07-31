FSU coach Mike Norvell reveals two early camp standouts
Florida State wrapped up Day 1 of fall camp on Wednesday under the blazing Florida heat inside the Alfred J. Dunlap Practice Facility. With plenty riding on the 2025 squad, the next 19 practices will be critical to the team's success this season.
Although it was an unpadded practice, head coach Mike Norvell got his most recent look at this year’s roster and named a few early standouts to the media afterward. One of those players was wide receiver Duce Robinson, a transfer from USC who has quickly drawn attention for his playmaking ability.
"There were some really good plays. Duce Robinson had some nice plays today," Norvell said. "What he was able to do, I thought there were some good plays defensively, a couple of pass breakups."
Some of the defensive highlights Norvell pointed to in one-on-ones came courtesy of Houston transfer cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, who has wasted no time making a strong first impression. Teammates have raved about both Robinson and Wilson in the offseason, and it is showing up on the practice fields.
"It was fun watching Jerry [Wilson], you know, just kind of seeing his first action here," Norvell continued. "You feel his energy, feel his bounce. You know, he had a nice pass breakup today. You know, really good transition."
Robinson and Wilson figure to play significant roles this season if their early performances are any indication. And as the Seminoles inch closer to their August 30 season opener against Alabama, fall camp will be the proving ground for who’s ready to contribute right away.
Norvell recaps the first day of fall camp in his full interview below.
