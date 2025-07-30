FSU star makes insane play during Jacksonville Jaguars training camp
Florida State has a history of producing great defensive backs in the National Football League, and it appears they just might have sent another impact player to the professional game.
Former Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones made an impressive play in training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars, just a little over a week away from their first preseason game.
As you can see, Jones makes a spectacular one-handed interception in recovery on the ball against wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who was drafted 23rd overall by the team in 2024.
The two Jaguars played against each other in 2022 and 2023 when the Seminoles and the Tigers met in a two-game neutral-site series in Week 1 both years.
As for Jones, he had a solid rookie season for the Jaguars. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Jones an above-average overall grade (69.0) amongst all cornerbacks despite it being his first year in the league. Additionally, his pass rush grade (74.7), run defense grade (88.5), and coverage grade (62.5) were all above average as well.
The Jaguars selected the former Florida State DB with the 96th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
During his time in Tallahassee, Jones compiled 84 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss (with one sack), and five interceptions. He will look to make an immediate impact in his second season with the Jaguars come September.
With guys like Deion Sanders, Terrell Buckley, Lamarcus Joyner, and Jalen Ramsey all hailing from Florida State and having massive careers in the pros, Jarrian Jones could be the next big thing.
