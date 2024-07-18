FSU Football Named Among Top Programs Over the Next Three Seasons
With three national titles, 16 conference championships, and 21 top ten AP Poll finishes, there is no doubt that Florida State is amongst the top college football programs. Despite four consecutive losing seasons from 2018-2021, it appears that the Seminoles are back after a ten win season in 2022 and a perfect regular season in 2023 ending with the team's first ACC Championship since 2014.
In a recent article published by 247Sports, Florida State was listed as the sixth-best program over the next three years.
"Florida State is knocking on the door as being one of the elite programs in America. Recruiting has gone from good to really good. Really good to great is the next step that I'm looking for. Last year, you saw them play an undefeated regular season. That's not in the future. That's the now. In the future, do they start stacking seasons like that? It's very likely they do," said Josh Pate of 247Sports.
Given that Florida State has a complete roster with no major weaknesses at any position for the 2024 season, and is able to get quality recruits in the transfer portal and out of high school, it seems that Pate's evaluation of FSU as the top ACC program in the near future is accurate.
In the 2025 recruiting class, the Seminoles sit at 17 according to the 247 recruiting rankings with eight blue-chip commits and 12 overall commits. With five months until the early signing period in December, FSU is far from done on the recruiting trail and will rely on continued on-field success over the course of the 2024 season to close out some recruiting battles.
While it is early and things will almost inevitably change, FSU sits at the top of the 2026 recruiting rankings with four blue chips and five total commits.
A large factor for the quick turnaround undergone in Tallahassee is due to Mike Norvell, who, despite coming into a program in shambles, already has one conference championship, two bowl appearances, and one top-ten finish, it seems as if Norvell has FSU trending in the upward direction for the present and future.
