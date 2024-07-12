FSU Football Quarterback Goes Viral For Endorsement Deal With Circle K
The famous canopied streets of Tallahassee endear its 100+-year-old oak trees with their Spanish moss overhanging the blistering hot asphalt, government buildings where politicians make decisions on behalf of their fellow citizens, and symbols of Americana like Circle K gas stations.
When quarterback DJ Uiagalelei decided to leave home from California as a young adult to play for Clemson, Oregon State, and eventually Florida State, he most likely did not envision himself endorsing Polar Pops for the gas station mega-chain.
However, in the new world that is college sports with NIL opportunities abundant, these moments are made possible. According to On3, he has a $630,000 NIL valuation.
Uiagalelei shows himself walking into the store on what appears to be the corner of Pensacola and Ocala Street. Like many Floridians who battled the sun’s rays all day, he heads straight for the fountain machine and fills the unmistakable blue and white double Styrofoam Polar Pop cup with blue Powerade (mountain berry blast to be exact, but everyone just calls it by its color). Florida State is a Coca-Cola school that includes Powerade in its umbrella of drinks. Gatorade is not a part of that family of products.
For only $0.79, it is quite the bargain.
DJU will look to make Circle K and his new teammates proud as they open up the season against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. He will face his former team from Clemson in Tallahassee on October 5.
