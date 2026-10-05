FSU Football at No. 4 Miami Hurricanes: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set

The Florida State Seminoles are beginning an important two-game road trip that could define their 2026 season. Currently, the Seminoles face a short week as they prepare to travel to Louisville for the first time since 2022.

Following the matchup against the Cardinals, Florida State will head down to South Florida to take on the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, October 17.

READ MORE: FSU Football Lands Commitment From Talented Defender After Virginia Win

Miami is out to a 5-0 start despite three of its first five games falling on the road. The Hurricanes handled Clemson in Death Valley this past weekend, winning 41-13 and only surrendering a single touchdown.

The Hurricanes have won two straight rivalry games against Florida State and lead the all-time series 37-33.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 7 (October 17).

It'll be a Saturday night primetime game in Hard Rock Stadium.

When Will FSU-Miami Kick Off?

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) runs during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Miami will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 17. The contest will be televised on ESPN.

Though Miami has the edge in the all-time series, Florida State actually holds a 21-19 advantage on the road. The Seminoles are 1-2 at Hard Rock Stadium since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.

Overall, Norvell is 3-3 against Miami. The Seminoles pulled off an improbable comeback in 2021, propelled by Jordan Travis' conversion on 4th and 14, and a subsequent game-winning touchdown. The following season, Florida State ran Miami out of its own stadium, winning 45-3.

The Hurricanes gave the Seminoles a run for their money in 2023, but FSU survived 27-20 to keep its undefeated season alive.

In 2025, Florida State and Miami faced off as ranked teams for the first time since 2016. The Hurricanes dominated the majority of the game, building a 28-3 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles did find a little life in the final frame as Tommy Castellanos tossed two touchdown passes. Regardless, Florida State fell 28-22 after its late rally came up short.

Interestingly enough, the final points in that game were scored by FSU kicker Jake Weinberg. The junior transferred to Miami during the offseason.

Miami is enjoying its first BYE week prior to hosting Florida State.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.