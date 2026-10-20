FSU Football Not Lowering Expectations For Running Backs Despite Key Injuries

The Florida State Seminoles were already thin at running back before the 2026 season began. It was clear out of the gate that the Seminoles couldn't afford to lose Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., or Quintrevion Wisner.

Unfortunately, Kromah and Singleton Jr. have gone down over the last month. Kromah is out for the rest of the year, while Singleton Jr. doesn't appear to be returning to the lineup anytime soon.

To add to the misery, FAU transfer Gemari Sands parted ways with the program earlier this month.

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With five games remaining in the regular season, Florida State is down to four healthy running backs; Wisner, Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey.

Markey was just practicing at tight end up until a few weeks ago.

Despite the thinning numbers, the Seminoles aren't lowering their expectations.

Florida State Keeping High Expectations For Running Back Room

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) scores a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike Norvell made it clear that Florida State is going to miss Kromah. However, his absence offers an opportunity for younger and inexperienced players to rise to the occasion.

"It does open up the door for opportunities for other guys and the guys that need to continue to emerge," Norvell said. "Everybody's got to do their part with the loss of two great backs that have gone down."

Wisner has earned more carries since Singleton Jr. was injured against Alabama. However, Thomas only has three rushes to his name and Parks hasn't stepped into the backfield since last year.

That doesn't mean Norvell is going to overlook any type of drop-off.

"Tre Wisner is going to shoulder a lot of the load. Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, those guys are the crew right now," Norvell said. "They're very capable, and I'm definitely not going to lower expectations for what is needed out of that room. I know that they'll be ready to go."

Offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. noted that all three players have been working towards this moment.

"All those guys, you preach to every one of your players when you start training camp that you've got to prepare yourself for your moments," Harris Jr. said. "You never know how they may come, based off the depth at each group. Running back is a position you always have to be ready in."

Harris Jr. believes Wisner, Thomas, and Parks are capable enough to hold things down in the backfield.

"I got the utmost confidence that Tre will take on even more of a role than he has," Harris Jr said. "He's shown the last couple of weeks getting opportunities that he can bring a lot to the table."

"Now, Amari's going to get his opportunity," Harris Jr. added. "Zay has been a guy that's been here for a few years, working hard; he's done a really good job with scout team, he's done a really good job with the special teams rooms."

Florida State has an extra week to prepare the trio before hosting Clemson.

Wisner is expected to be the lead back, with Thomas and Parks sprinkling in depending on the flow of the game. In 7 games, he's rushed 38 times for 204 yards, while adding 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

"All these guys are here waiting for an opportunity to play," Harris Jr. said. "Unfortunately, sometimes it takes injuries for them to get them, but I'm really excited just to watch these guys run with it."

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior (injured)

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore (injured)

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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