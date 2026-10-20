Micahi Danzy Expected To Remain At WR As FSU Football Faces RB Shortage

The Florida State Seminoles are banged up at multiple positions. However, the running back room has been cleared out in recent weeks, with Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. both suffering injuries.

At this stage of the 2026 season, Florida State's only remaining options are senior Quintrevion Wisner, freshman Amari Thomas, junior Zay Parks, and sophomore Gavin Markey.

Wisner has dealt with bumps and bruises since arriving in Tallahassee. Thomas only has 3 career carries. Parks and Markey are more of PWO types, and the latter recently converted from tight end.

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If it's not obvious, the Seminoles don't have a ton to work with. That's why it could be tempting for Florida State to utilize junior Micahi Danzy in the backfield to share some of the load.

Danzy signed with FSU as a four-star running back in 2024. He moved to wide receiver after his freshman season, and the results have been promising.

As of now, Florida State isn't planning to switch Danzy back to running back.

FSU Not Considering Position Change For Micahi Danzy

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Brycen Scott (25) tackles Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Danzy is one of the most electric athletes in the country. His speed on the track translates with ease to the football field.

Norvell didn't necessarily rule out a few snaps for Danzy in the backfield, but the Seminoles want to keep his focus at wide receiver.

"It's not a secret, he started here as a running back. That's not going to be something that we are going to do primarily," Norvell said. "I've got a lot of belief in Tre, Amari, and Zay Parks. Those guys can all go out there and play the game at running back and do all the things."

"Now, to say, we're always going to have plans," Norvell continued. "Micahi's a guy that we want to get the ball into his hands, but that's not something right now that's on the forefront. It's his continued opportunities there at receiver and just the things that we can do with him."

Danzy has yet to consistently impact games as he did in 2025. However, he's got the potential to change things in the blink of an eye. In 7 appearances, he's caught 19 passes for 293 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Last year, Danzy played in all 12 games, totaling 27 receptions for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed 12 times for 216 yards and 3 more scores.

Florida State returns to action against Clemson on Saturday, October 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior (injured)

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore (injured)

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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