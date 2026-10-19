Ole Miss vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The Texas Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the country just two weeks ago, but now they've fallen to No. 19 after losing back-to-back games to Oklahoma and Florida.

Despite the slump, the Longhorns are favored against Ole Miss, a team that's 5-1 on the season and is coming off an impressive 31-3 win against Missouri. Is the wrong team favored in this SEC showdown? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss +3.5 (-114)

Texas -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Ole Miss +130

Texas -156

Total

OVER 52.5 (-110)

UNDER 52.5 (-110)

Ole Miss vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Ole Miss record: 5-1 (3-1 in SEC)

Texas record: 4-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Ole Miss vs. Texas Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 3-3 in Ole Miss games this season

Texas is 1-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-2 in Texas games this season

Ole Miss vs. Texas Key Player to Watch

Trinidad Chambliss, QB - Ole Miss Rebels

In a game between two NFL prospect quarterbacks, it's Trinidad Chambliss who is looking like the higher draft pick so far this season as Arch Manning continues to underperform on a weekly basis. Chambliss has completed 67.6% of passes for 1,676 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while adding 127 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The Rebels can go as far as Chambliss can take them this season.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Prediction and Best Bet

This is a fascinating game between good vs. good and bad vs. bad. What I mean by that is that the Ole Miss offense is clearly its strength, ranking as one of the better units in college football, while its defense is a significant weakness. The opposite is true for Texas, which thrives defensively but struggles to move the ball down the field.

That's why I'm going to take a step back, look at overall numbers, and buy low on the Longhorns. Despite losing two straight games, the Longhorns still rank ninth in net adjusted EPA per play and 26th in net success rate.

I'm a big believer in treating betting on football like the stock market, and based on last week's results, this is a great sell-high spot on the Rebels and a buy-low spot on the Longhorns. With Texas at home, I'll put my faith in the Longhorns.

Pick: Texas -3.5 (-106) via FanDuel

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