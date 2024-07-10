FSU Football Offensive Line Predicted To Be A Top-5 Unit In The Country
Phil Steele, a former ESPN Insider and producer of the famous college football season preview magazine has released his top 25 offensive line units for the upcoming year. In the list, he taps Florida State to appear in the top 5 as the group returns a lot of starters and retains quite a lot of depth heading into 2024.
It’s been a decade since FSU has had an All-American at any position, let alone an offensive lineman (Tre’ Jackson – 2014). Seminole fans have seen their quarterbacks scramble for dear life consistently until about halfway through head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure. However, once the boys up front were finally able to establish the run in 2022 due to recruiting hauls, in-house development, and talent retention, the tides turned surrounding Florida State’s presence in the trenches.
Simultaneously declaring that the Garnet and Gold went a “perfect 13-0” in 2023, Steele writes this of FSU’s offensive line:
“Last year FSU had 206 career starts back on the O-Line and went a perfect 13-0 winning the ACC. This year they have 187 career starts and coach Norvell told me that this could be his best Oline ever as it is the deepest they have been.”- Phil Steele
With a lot of eyeballs on how transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will perform in Tallahassee, a great offensive line will be pivotal in his success. Moreover, Florida State can boast a stellar wide receiver room with returning players such Hykeem Williams and Kentron Poitier and transfers Malik Benson (Alabama) and Jalen Brown (LSU). Speed will be the name of the game.
However, without the towering heights of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, FSU might be more prone to be a bit more methodical in matriculating the ball down the field compared to last season.
In simple terms, a great offensive line will be necessary for the Seminoles to dominate time of possession and keep their defensive teammates off the field.
