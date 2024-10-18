FSU Football vs. Duke Blue Devils Pre-Game Injury Updates
Kickoff is closing for Florida State's second true road game of the 2024 season as the Seminoles undergo final preparations to face off against the Duke Blue Devils. FSU has never been defeated by Duke in program history but enters Friday night as a slim underdog following a horrendous first half of the year.
The Seminoles will be rolling with redshirt freshman Brock Glenn at quarterback for the second straight game. In general, Florida State will be relying on youth at a variety of positions as the Seminoles have 13 freshmen or sophomores listed as starters on the depth chart for the game.
Ahead of the matchup, it's worth noting that there are a few players on Florida State's roster who are dealing with known ailments. Junior running back Jaylin Lucas, senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt junior defensive end Jaden Jones, and true freshman defensive back Jamari Howard have all been ruled out for the year. True freshman Wide receiver Camdon Frier is also believed to be out for the year as he's been spotted with a massive brace on his leg and using crutches to move around prior to home games.
Running back Roydell Williams is out for an undisclosed period of time after popping up with an injury prior to the game against Cal. Plus, offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers, offensive tackle Robert Scott, linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and linebacker Shawn Murphy have missed multiple games this season with various ailments.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Blue Devils.
— Trever Jackson will serve as the third quarterback tonight behind Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek
— Deuce Spann, no longer on the depth chart, has not been spotted with the team pregame.
— Fentrell Cypress II is warming up and good to go. He's dealt with a nagging injury throughout the season.
— Florida State's entire two-deep is dressed out and warming up for the game. A good sign considering the rash of injuries that have popped up across the roster.
