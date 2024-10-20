FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Talks Upcoming Rivalry Matchup Against Miami
The Florida State Seminoles are set to take on an undefeated 7-0 Miami Hurricanes team that has been on fire this season under transfer quarterback Cam Ward. The 'Noles have had a chaotic 1-5 start to the season and will need to win out in order to become bowl-eligible. Still, the FSU vs. UM rivalry remains one of the best in the country and one that both teams have had circled since last year. While the 'Noles took down the Hurricanes 27-20 a season ago, the outcome could look different as Miami is favored by 20.5 points, vying for their first ACC title.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Sunday to discuss the upcoming matchup and what it mean for a team that seems to be floundering to get back on track.
"This is a huge week for our football program. This is a game that we have an emphasis on 365 days a year because we're fortunate to be at a place where we get two rivalry games every single year that mean a ton to our football program, our fan base, and our university," Norvell said. "For those two weeks, it's a year-long process to put yourself in the best position, for when this week shows up, you can go play your best. That's something that's an absolute necessity for us this year."
Miami is coming off of a 52-45 victory over Louisville and will be sharpening its teeth at a chance to take down a 'Nole team that has left blood in the water. The No. 6 Hurricanes are averaging over 50 points per game while holding opponents to 22 points per game thus far.
"This is a team that's playing at a very high level. They're undefeated this season with a top-10 ranking, but I'm excited for what we have in front of us," Norvell continued. "It's going to be a great challenge but a great opportunity, and I know our guys are excited for a chance to go down there and compete."
What seems to have sparked a once-tepid Miami team from a season ago is Cam Ward. He threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns last Saturday and is a contender for the Heisman. Ward will definitely present a challenge for the Seminoles.
"He's playing at an elite level, as good as any quarterback in the country. You can see the confidence, the poise. He's able to extend plays, and he's done a good job of being able to find receivers on rhythm and on time," Norvell said of Ward. "And then also, if things break down, those guys have done a great job of continuing to play throughout it, and he's been able to locate them. He's playing as good as any quarterback out there, and we know we have a great challenge in front of us this week."
Still, it’s a rivalry game, and anything can happen. Florida State held Duke to under 200 yards of total offense but seemed to shoot themselves in the foot on offense during last week’s loss. Going back to tradition, the magnitude of this matchup hasn’t been lost on Norvell.
"This game, the tradition, the rivalry. You go back throughout all the years, and no matter where you're from, the whole country is still going to be watching what happens in this game. I'm definitely excited for our guys."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
