FSU Football Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Makes College Debut At Duke

The true freshman was brought in after three turnovers in a row by quarterback Brock Glenn.

Tommy Mire

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
"Not off to a good start" has been a phrase uttered all season for the Florida State Seminoles and it continued on Friday night as the 'Noles trailed the Duke Blue Devils 17-3 at the half. There have been a lot of changes on the depth chart following last week's loss to Clemson, and fans hoped that redshirt freshman Brock Glenn was the answer.

That wasn't the case as the wheels fell off for Glenn, resulting in three turnovers in three offensive plays, including a costly pick-six. Following the meltdown, true freshman Luke Kromenhoek entered the game in relief for Glenn, marking his debut for Florida State.

Kromenhoek, a highly anticipated former 4-star recruit out of Savannah, Georgia was the No. 4 quarterback recruit in the class of 2024. He's completed 2/5 passes for 12 yards while rushing six times for -6 yards in three drives. Kromehoek did have two dimes dropped, including one by Kentron Poitier that would've resulted in a touchdown.

The Seminoles will need something to get the offense moving before this game, like many other all season, gets out of hand.

Tommy Mire
