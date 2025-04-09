FSU Football offensive line sees growth in final spring practices amidst injuries
The Florida State Seminoles are rounding out spring camp with five practices to go until summer workouts begin. The 'Noles are coming off of their second scrimmage last Saturday and injuries alongside new faces have seemingly hindered the scope of what head coach Mike Norvell and staff are looking to achieve in the offseason.
Although Norvell described Tuesday's practice to the media as "up-and-down" and one that "lacked an edge,” some newcomers have stepped up alongside players returning from injury who are getting valuable reps with the team.
"A guy that I thought did well running in the first group was Jonathan Daniels. He's still a freshman, and he's still got a lot of things that he's learning and working through," Norvell said of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jon Daniels. "But I thought that he did some good things. I've really been pleased with the leadership from some of the guys on the offensive line."
Both transfer linemen Luke Petitbon and Adrian Medley have also stepped up to the plate alongside redshirt sophomore Andre Otto, who slowly worked himself into the rotation last season.
"Luke Petitbon has been remarkable. I mean, him, Adrian Medley, both those guys. I've seen Andre Otto taking some real progressive steps."
Redshirt senior offensive lineman TJ Ferguson was able to get back out on the field after dealing with an injury stemming from last season.
"TJ Ferguson was able to get back out to practice today, which, you know, I mean, he showed a lot of toughness and fight. That is a group that has been down some guys, so you see guys trying to capitalize on those reps that they're getting."
The good news for Florida State fans is that most of the injuries on both sides of the ball have been described by Norvell as "minor.” However, the 'Noles will need to get healthy at multiple positions ahead of their season opener against Alabama on August 30.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
