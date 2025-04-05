Scoop from FSU football’s second spring scrimmage
The Florida State Seminole are coming off their second scrimmage of spring on Saturday, which gave a glimpse into the team's progression as they look to rebound after 2024.
There are many new faces on the roster and sidelines and the defense definitely stood out with their intensity and swarming nature to the ball. There were upsides on offense; however, only three touchdowns were scored, and ultimately, they looked unable to drive the field.
Running back Sam Singleton, Jr. was able to punch a score in early on, and freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry looked the part mixing reps with the first, second, and third team offense. His ball placement is a little wavy, but when he hits his mark, it lands, and he is very "Brock Glenn" on his feet if he has to scramble.
All in all, the defense won the majority of the day and seemed to be able to handle Gus Malzahn's run-heavy offense. It was sack after sack and interception after an interception, with defensive tackle Darrell Jackson up the middle and linebacker "Juice" Cryer flying to the ball.
"The defense definitely had the upper hand today," head coach Mike Norvell said to the media after the scrimmage.
Defensive lineman KJ Sampson had a pick-six, and defensive back Christian White was able to pick off quarterback Tommy Castellanos' near-perfect pass to wide receiver Jayvon Boggs.
One of the biggest question marks heading into the 2025 season will be under center, with transfer quarterback Castellanos, redshirt sophomore Glenn, and freshman Kevin Sperry leading the room. There was a mixture of good and bad for FSU's signal callers.
Florida State has been dealing with injuries in multiple position groups, and it seemed to have an effect on what the offense could do. However, all three showed off their mobility and ability to throw on the run.
Tight end Randy Pittman, Jr. showcased his physicality on a few plays and seemed eager to set the tone on offense. He was able to spring free on the perimeter for a 25-yard touchdown pass from Castellanos, schemed off of Malzahn's downhill rushing attack.
With All-American kicker Ryan Fitzgerald off to the NFL, Jake Weinberg has taken over kicking responsibilities, and there wasn't much of a drop-off on special teams. He was good from 40, 45, and 55, and his only miss was a 55-yarder that went astray.
An interesting storyline brewing in the offseason is tight end Amaree Williams' transition to the defensive line. Williams put on 10 pounds in the offseason and his presence was made known as he went into the backfield with multiple pressures on the quarterback.
One of the biggest takeaways was from the linebacking corps who seemingly stopped every play at the line of scrimmage stepping up and generating sacks and tackles for loss. It will be interesting to see how the group develops under defensive coordinator Tony White and their scheme moving forward.
The 'Noles have six practices to go before heading into summer workouts as the Seminoles prepare for their season opener on August 30.
