FSU Football Opens As Double-Digit Favorite In First Two Games Of 2024 Campaign
Florida State doesn't have any choice but to get off to a hot start in 2024 if the program wants to compete for another ACC Championship. That's just the nature of the game with the Seminoles playing their first two conference games over the opening two weeks of the season.
Georgia Tech and Boston College both went bowling last year and neither are opponents that Florida State can afford to overlook, especially with so many new pieces on offense and defense. With that being said, Vegas is expecting the Seminoles to take down both teams somewhat easily.
In betting odds released by Circa Sports earlier this week, FSU opened as a double-digit favorite against the Yellow Jackets (-11) and the Eagles (-22). That's notable because it's clear that the national experts are still pretty high on the Seminoles despite the number of stars they are replacing.
Plus, if you think back to last year, the contest against Boston College in Chestnut Hill was extremely competitive. Florida State got out to a 31-10 lead but went cold on offense in the second half after quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder late in the second quarter. The Seminoles didn't score for the final 26:20 of the game as the Eagles came roaring back, cutting the advantage to 31-29.
Boston College even had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter but Florida State forced a punt following a Kalen DeLoach sack. The Eagles stopped Lawrance Toafili on third down on the ensuing possession but committed a program-record 18th penalty in the process, putting the Seminoles in a position to knee out the clock.
FSU hasn't faced off with Georgia Tech since 2022 with a lot changing for both programs since that last meeting. Saturday will mark just the fifth time that the two teams have matched up in ten years with a pair of those matchups coming in the ACC Championship game.
The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets are scheduled to kick off at noon EST on August 24. The contest will be televised on ESPN.
