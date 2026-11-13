FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers: Seminoles Get Boost On Defense

The Florida State Seminoles are less than 24 hours from kicking off their final road game of the 2026 season. Florida State is away from Tallahassee for the second straight weekend, facing off against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday night.

Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the country and has limited six of its nine opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards. However, the Panthers haven't been the same since losing star quarterback Mason Heintschel to a season-ending ACL injury.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers

The Panthers have dropped three of their last four games, with the only win in that period being against Georgia Tech, which is arguably the worst team in the ACC.

Ahead of the contest, Florida State received a little bit of positive news on the injury front.

So far, Florida State and Pittsburgh have ruled out a combined 21 players.

Third ACC Availability Report For FSU-Pittsburgh

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both programs made changes on Thursday.

Florida State removed linebacker Blake Nichelson, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, and safety K.J. Kirkland from the injury report. The trio was previously listed as probable.

All three have dealt with injuries throughout the season. This will be Nichelson's first appearance since August 29.

Pittsburgh listed quarterback Holden Geriner as questionable. He hadn't been on either of the two earlier reports. Geriner has stepped into the starting role since Heintschel's injury.

If Geriner can't play, it'll likely be freshman Corey Dailey taking the reins.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Quintrevion Wisner

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner

— DL Kevin Wynn

— DL Deante McCray

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

PROBABLE:

— K Conor McAneney

Pittsburgh Panthers:

OUT:

— QB Mason Heintschel

— TE Elijah Lagg

— TE Max Hunt

— WR Tyreek Robinson

— WR Rodney Dunbar

— LB Cameron Lindsey

— DB Allen Bryant

— DB Isaac Patterson

QUESTIONABLE:

— QB Holden Geriner (not on previous reports)

— RB Ja'Kyrian Turner

— DL Sean FitzSimmons

— DL Eliyt Naime

PROBABLE:

— LB DeMarco Ward (upgraded from questionable)

— DB Shawn Lee Jr. (upgraded from questionable)

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