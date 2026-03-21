FSU Football Praised for Impactful Offseason Decision

The Florida State Seminoles were decimated during the 15-day NCAA Transfer Portal window in January.

While a mass exodus was expected, there were a few shocking moves. Florida State lost some players it would've liked to keep, such as tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (SMU), safety Earl Little Jr. (Ohio State), wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (Louisville), and defensive end Amaree Williams (Mississippi State).

READ MORE: Early Buzz Building Around FSU Football's Newest Running Back

The Seminoles did retain some key members of the roster, bringing back cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, safety Ashlynd Barker, and linebacker Omar Graham Jr., along with convincing wide receiver Duce Robinson to forego the 2026 NFL Draft.

Perhaps the biggest move of the offseason so far was Florida State keeping a pair of promising twins in garnet and gold.

Florida State Applauded For Retaining Desir Twins

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) has the ball knocked away by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Seminole fans were rightfully shocked when true freshmen defensive linemen Mandrell and Darryll Desir publicly announced intentions to transfer from the program.

A chaotic cycle coincided a few days later when the twins revealed they were sticking with Florida State. The Desir's never actually appeared in the transfer database.

Either way, it was an important moment for the Seminoles. Mandrell was one of the breakout stars on Florida State's defense, while Darryll showcased plenty of potential. Plus, the program only signed two defensive linemen in the transfer portal, elevating the twins as critical members of the front seven.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer recently identified the most impactful re-signings in college football.

FSU was acknowledged for retaining the Desir's.

"The Seminoles found a way to make the Desir twins happy in mid-January after they had previously entered the portal following their first season in Tallahassee," Crawford wrote. "Building blocks up for Mike Norvell entering a pivotal campaign at Florida State, the Desir twins were immediate, impactful contributors last fall after combining for 7.5 sacks and 36 tackles.

"Given Florida State's losses on defense, keeping these two on the roster was a major win for the Seminoles and their quest to get back to bowl eligibility in 2026," Crawford added.

Pressure bursts pipes and forms diamonds. There is obviously a demand for the Desir's to take another step forward and produce, considering the offseason drama.

Mandrell Desir appeared in all 12 games and made two starts last season. He totaled 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. Desir was an honorable mention All-ACC selection and earned Freshman All-American nods from FWAA, 247Sports, and On3. His 6.5 sacks were the third-most by a freshman in program history.

Darryll Desir also saw action in 12 games and made two starts. He recorded 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Desir posted a career-high seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss against NC State, the most tackles by a true freshman defensive lineman since Florida State legend Ron Simmons in 1977.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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