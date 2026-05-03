FSU Football Offers Three-Star DB From Georgia
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles aren't slowing down with their efforts on the recruiting trail at the beginning of May. In just a few weeks, Tallahassee will be filled with official visitors at a variety of positions.
Throughout the offseason, the coaching staff has expanded the recruiting board rapidly. Hundreds of new offers have gone out as the Seminoles search for the right fits on the recruiting trail.
READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender
Three of Florida State's six commitments in the class fall in the defensive backfield. With that being said, the Seminoles want to add a few more bodies around them.
Florida State Offers Three-Star DB From Georgia
On Friday evening, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to three-star safety and rising senior London Goggans.
Goggans referred to safeties coach Evan Cooper when revealing the news on social media.
The talented Peach State athlete has 30 offers to his name. He's scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Purdue, Mississippi State, and Kansas State.
Goggans hasn't set foot on campus at Florida State this year. The Seminoles will have to move quickly to have any shot here.
During his junior season at Grayson High School, Goggans totaled 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and three interceptions.
Goggans had two outings with five total tackles and picked off a pass in three separate games as Grayson advanced to the playoff quarterfinals.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound safety is regarded as the No. 822 overall prospect, the No. 82 S, and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 36 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG