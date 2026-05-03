FSU Football Offers Three-Star DB From Georgia

The Florida State Seminoles aren't slowing down with their efforts on the recruiting trail at the beginning of May. In just a few weeks, Tallahassee will be filled with official visitors at a variety of positions.

Throughout the offseason, the coaching staff has expanded the recruiting board rapidly. Hundreds of new offers have gone out as the Seminoles search for the right fits on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

Three of Florida State's six commitments in the class fall in the defensive backfield. With that being said, the Seminoles want to add a few more bodies around them.

Florida State Offers Three-Star DB From Georgia

On Friday evening, Florida State extended a scholarship offer to three-star safety and rising senior London Goggans.

Goggans referred to safeties coach Evan Cooper when revealing the news on social media.

The talented Peach State athlete has 30 offers to his name. He's scheduled official visits to Arkansas, Purdue, Mississippi State, and Kansas State.

Goggans hasn't set foot on campus at Florida State this year. The Seminoles will have to move quickly to have any shot here.

During his junior season at Grayson High School, Goggans totaled 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Goggans had two outings with five total tackles and picked off a pass in three separate games as Grayson advanced to the playoff quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound safety is regarded as the No. 822 overall prospect, the No. 82 S, and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 36 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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