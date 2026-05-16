Florida State Seminoles Football Checks In With Top RB Target Before Official Visit

Florida State has expanded its recruiting board throughout the offseason. Some of those moves were by design, while others were essentially forced by prospects committing to other programs.

The Seminoles brought in new running backs coach Kam Martin following the 2025 campaign. Martin is still early in his coaching career, but he's got a growing reputation as a developer of talent.

READ MORE: Three Key Players FSU Football Needs To Deliver In 2026

While his chops on the recruiting trail have yet to be truly determined, Martin is showing a lot of effort. That's got to count for something after Florida State's lack of consistent success at the prep level.

Florida State Checks In With Four-Star RB

Jayden Miles/Twitter

Earlier this week, Martin was in Louisiana to meet with a few prospects. Martin had an opportunity to ride through Baton Rouge, spending time with four-star running back and rising senior Jayden Miles.

Florida State was the first program to offer Miles, joining his recruitment nearly two years ago. The Seminoles have picked up their efforts once again with Martin leading the charge.

Last month, Miles named FSU in his top 6 alongside LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Texas Tech, and Kentucky.

The Boot State product will officially visit Florida State from May 29-31. He'll also see Ohio State, LSU, and Kentucky this summer.

Miles put together a breakout junior season for Baton Rouge Catholic High School. He recorded over 1,000 yards on the ground, earning all-state honors. In 2024, Miles set the school record with seven touchdowns in a single game.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound running back is regarded as the No. 389 overall prospect, the No. 31 RB, and the No. 15 recruit in Louisiana in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Miles, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Gary Walker, three-star Tai Phillips, three-star Asa Barnes, three-star Kelsey Gerald, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 45 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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