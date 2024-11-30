Former FSU Quarterback Speaks To Seminoles Before Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
On the night before each Florida State home game, the team holds a victory walk in Doak Campbell Stadium. It's a moment of fellowship as former Seminoles get to interact with current members of the team and coaching staff. It's also a reminder of the tradition in Tallahassee, especially before a rivalry game against the Florida Gators.
Multiple alumni are in town this weekend to support Florida State in the Sunshine Showdown, including former standout quarterback Chris Rix. Two decades after his college career concluded, Rix shared his vast wealth of knowledge with the Seminoles while walking on Bobby Bowden Field.
Head coach Mike Norvell tabbed Rix to speak to the team and he had a passionate message that reverberates with anyone who has worn garnet and gold.
"I just want to say, that we speak on behalf of former players is that we admire, appreciate, and respect each one of you young men," Rix said. "We were in your shoes, we know the grind, we know the challenges, we know the noise, and most of it, maybe it was good but there was times when it wasn't good. I can speak from experience. And we know the season has been a lot that hasn't been good but if I share my heart with you, it would be the three Fs - focus, fight, finish! We added another one on there, maybe two more - faith and family."
"I'm trying to think, what would I want someone to say to me if I was in your shoes? Senior night, can't believe it was 20 years ago," Rix continued. "We didn't have something like this where past players could come and share their heart and something that we wish someone would've said to us. So if I keep it real simple, it would be that. It would be faith, family, focus, fight, and finish this thing. We had our time. I think I can speak for all of us, we would give everything to suit up tomorrow, one more time against the Gators. We would give anything. This is your time. It's your time for one more chance."
Rix starred at Florida State from 2000-04 after signing with the program following a successful prep career in California. He sat behind the legendary Chris Weinke as a true freshman before earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2001. Rix appeared in 44 games, with 38 starts, for the Seminoles and completed 575/1,042 passes for 8,390 yards with 63 touchdowns to 40 interceptions while rushing for 823 yards and 12 more scores. He threw for 300+ yards eight times, including a career-best 394 yards against Colorado in 2003.
The California native went 3-2 against Florida during his playing days. He helped create one of the most memorable plays in FSU history with a 53-yard scoring pass to P.K. Sam that cemented a 38-34 victory in Gainesville in 2003. It was the final gasp in a fourth quarter that featured four lead changes.
Since concluding his playing days, Rix has settled in as a television analyst for Spectrum SportsNet. He's worked for various sports media entities for nearly two decades. Rix still ranks third in program history in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.
