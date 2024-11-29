Florida State To Honor 22 Seminoles During Senior Day Ceremony
Florida State's final game of the 2024 season will also mark senior day for the program. The Seminoles will celebrate 22 players on Saturday night leading up to kickoff against the Florida Gators.
The majority of the list includes seniors who have had long careers in Tallahassee, including running back Lawrance Toafili, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, offensive lineman Darius Washington, offensive lineman Maurice Smith, offensive lineman Robert Scott, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, and punt Alex Mastromanno, among numbers others.
There are two underclassmen on the list; redshirt junior defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and redshirt junior tight end Jackson West. Farmer could potentially make the leap to the professional level following the season.
A few names that are not among the group being honored are quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, running back Roydell Williams, running back Caziah Holmes, defensive back Omarion Cooper, and defensive lineman Malakai Menzer. Leonard IV, Williams, Holmes, and Cooper are all believed to have another season of eligibility remaining. Uiagalelei would likely have to receive a hardship waiver.
It's important to note that participation or non-participation in Senior Day does not necessarily indicate anything for the players who have eligibility remaining after this season.
Check out the list of expected honorees below.
Senior Day Ceremony Participants
Emile Aime, Linebacker
Malik Benson, Wide Receiver
Davonte Brown, Defensive Back
Jeremiah Byers, Offensive Lineman
Fentrell Cypress II, Defensive Back
Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver
Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle
Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker
Keiondre Jones, Offensive Lineman
Kevin Knowles II, Defensive Back
Sione Lolohea, Defensive End
DJ Lundy, Linebacker
Alex Mastromanno, Punter
Ben Ostaszewski, Offensive Lineman
Kentron Poitier, Wide Receiver
Cam Riley, Linebacker
Robert Scott Jr., Offensive Lineman
Maurice Smith, Offensive Lineman
Lawrance Toafili, Running Back
Darius Washington, Offensive Lineman
Jackson West, Tight End
