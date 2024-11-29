Nole Gameday

Florida State To Honor 22 Seminoles During Senior Day Ceremony

The Seminoles will celebrate 22 players on Saturday night.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's final game of the 2024 season will also mark senior day for the program. The Seminoles will celebrate 22 players on Saturday night leading up to kickoff against the Florida Gators.

The majority of the list includes seniors who have had long careers in Tallahassee, including running back Lawrance Toafili, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, offensive lineman Darius Washington, offensive lineman Maurice Smith, offensive lineman Robert Scott, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, and punt Alex Mastromanno, among numbers others.

There are two underclassmen on the list; redshirt junior defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and redshirt junior tight end Jackson West. Farmer could potentially make the leap to the professional level following the season.

A few names that are not among the group being honored are quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, running back Roydell Williams, running back Caziah Holmes, defensive back Omarion Cooper, and defensive lineman Malakai Menzer. Leonard IV, Williams, Holmes, and Cooper are all believed to have another season of eligibility remaining. Uiagalelei would likely have to receive a hardship waiver.

It's important to note that participation or non-participation in Senior Day does not necessarily indicate anything for the players who have eligibility remaining after this season. 

Check out the list of expected honorees below.

Senior Day Ceremony Participants

Emile Aime, Linebacker

Malik Benson, Wide Receiver

Davonte Brown, Defensive Back

Jeremiah Byers, Offensive Lineman

Fentrell Cypress II, Defensive Back

Ja'Khi Douglas, Wide Receiver

Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle

Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker

Keiondre Jones, Offensive Lineman

Kevin Knowles II, Defensive Back

Sione Lolohea, Defensive End

DJ Lundy, Linebacker

Alex Mastromanno, Punter

Ben Ostaszewski, Offensive Lineman

Kentron Poitier, Wide Receiver

Cam Riley, Linebacker

Robert Scott Jr., Offensive Lineman

Maurice Smith, Offensive Lineman

Lawrance Toafili, Running Back

Darius Washington, Offensive Lineman

Jackson West, Tight End

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

