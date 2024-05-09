Former FSU Football Star Trey Benson's Jersey Number With Arizona Cardinals Revealed
The 2024 NFL Draft concluded last month and 10 of FSU’s best players were lucky enough to hear their names called throughout the three-day event. Of the ten former standout Seminoles, six were selected in the first three rounds. This added to the now 41-year streak of former FSU greats hearing their name called on draft weekend.
Trey Benson is one of the six players who heard their name called in the top 100 after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 66th overall pick of the draft. Despite being one of the top available prospects at his position, Benson fell into the 3rd round and was the second running back selected, which allowed the Cardinals to get a dynamic and unstoppable runner later than expected.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Benson will wear No. 33 to start his NFL career. This is a small change from No. 3 which Benson wore during his time at Florida State. No. 33 was last worn for the Arizona Cardinals by current Atlanta Falcons cornerback Antonio Hamilton.
In his two seasons wearing the garnet and gold, after spending his first two seasons of college football playing for the Oregon Ducks, Benson ran for 1,895 yards on 310 carries and caught 33 passes for 371 yards. In the 2023 season against Virginia Tech, Benson accounted for 200 yards on the ground, joining Dalvin Cook as the first Seminoles to do so in a single game since 1988. He's the only player in program history to score an 80+ yard rushing touchdown and 80+ yard receiving touchdown.
The back-to-back second-team All-ACC selection will look to continue to add to the history books as one of the most anticipated incoming threats on the ground in the NFL as his journey begins in Glendale.
