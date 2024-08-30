FSU Football's Mike Norvell Ramps Up Intensity at Practice Ahead of Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles have their sights set on their upcoming matchup against Boston College on Labor Day and are looking to prove a point for their home opener inside Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is reeling from a 24-21 upset loss to Georgia Tech last week and the intensity couldn't be higher on the practice fields leading up to Monday night.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Friday ahead of the matchup to discuss the loss to Georgia Tech and what he's seen from his squad on the practice fields this week. The energy within the team was tangible as the urge to redeem themselves after starting 0-1 continues to boil.
Game Preview: No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
"We know this is going to be a physical game and I thought the guys did a good job with the intensity," Norvell said. "I think there are times that, within all the intensity and bringing that edge, still being able to control your focus on the details, on the fundamentals, on the little things that are going to allow you to be as powerful as you can be while still playing a disciplined brand of football."
The loss to Georgia Tech last weekend struck a chord throughout the college football world and Norvell wants to see more from his team when the ball flies through the air at 7:30 p.m. EST in Tallahassee, FL. He said there were moments and flashes of what he expects but that the consistency wasn't there last Saturday.
"I want to feel us play and with everything that we do," Norvell continued. "I thought there were moments, there were flashes of it, but it wasn’t consistent enough throughout the course of the game for the standard of how we set a standard around here for what it needs to look like, what it needs to feel like."
As emotional as football can be paired with the physical rigors of a contact sport, it can be taxing on any player at any level. Norvell stressed the need for discipline if the 'Noles want to walk out of the game with a victory.
"This is an emotional game, and you’ve got to bring emotion, but you’ve got to bring discipline with it. That's’what my message to the team was afterward.: You can have all the emotion in the world, but if you're a sloppy football player, you're going to get a sloppy result."
There will be a familiar face on the opposing sideline in running back Treshaun Ward who walked on at Florida State before earning a scholarship and cracking the starting lineup. He appeared in 26 games for the Seminoles totaling 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns over his four-year career in Tallahassee. Ward transferred to Kansas State before transferring to Boston College and rushed for 643 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries, with 17 catches for 129 receiving yards and two scores in 2023.
"Treshaun is a great back. I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a player and a person. We’ve got a great sense of his running style. He's a really good back, so we know we've got our hands full."
While the Boston College offense will present a challenge for the 'Noles, they are currently 16.5 favorites to win the game. They will need to muster everything that they left on the field in Dublin, Ireland if they want to succeed and bounce back into ACC contention.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
