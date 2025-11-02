FSU football snaps four-game losing streak, exorcises demons against Wake Forest
Homecoming weekend ended with a sigh of relief as the Florida State Seminoles moved to 4-4 (1-4 ACC) on the season. It was Seminole Heritage Weekend, and head coach Mike Norvell was able to get some of the pressure off his back with a highlight-filled win.
FSU dominated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 42-7, with Castellanos throwing for 271 yards, accounting for two scores. The Demon Deacons' Robby Ashford was 12/21 for 93 yards, throwing an interception to Earl Little Jr. Florida State's defense held Wake to a total of 247 yards and 19 first downs.
Wide receiver Duce Robinson finished the night with 148 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
Florida State won the coin toss and deferred, giving Ashford and the Wake offense the ball. The Demon Deacons marched down the field on the legs of Ashford and Demond Claiborne. The Seminole defense forced their first three-and-out with stops by Jaden Jones and Mandrell Desir.
READ MORE: Three biggest questions facing FSU football in the final month of the regular season
Starting at their own 20, running back Sam Singleton opened the run game, but the 'Noles couldn't find much on the ground, forcing FSU to punt after a short completion to wide receiver Duce Robinson.
Ashford found Claiborne with a screen pass for 16 yards, and a short completion to Micah Mays, Jr. put Wake in third and short. Ashford took another 15 with his legs to move into field goal range. Wake opted for a punt that resulted in a touchback to give the Seminole offense another chance.
Robinson and Castellanos Take the Early Lead
Castellanos improvised with his legs on a short five-yard rush and found Robinson for a massive 65-yard reception, and an illegal substitution moved the 'Noles closer to the end zone. Wake Forest's defense showed fight, but the Seminoles were able to get on the scoreboard first on a six-yard rush from Castellanos.
Wake Forest was unable to convert on fourth and one after a false start forced the punt coverage team on the field. The Seminoles didn't have much luck either on their ensuing drive despite Castellanos finding running back Ousmane Kromah for a 12-yard reception, followed by another to wide receiver Lawayne McCoy. The Wake defense recorded consecutive tackles for loss, forcing a punt from the 'Noles.
Singleton rattled off a 27-yard rush before Castellanos found tight end Randy Pittman for 30, giving Singleton another opportunity to punch it in for seven from the 10-yard line as the Seminoles extended their lead 14-0 before halftime.
Florida State's defense held off their late first-half lead with a sack from Mandrell Desir.
FSU got the ball to start the third quarter, and the Singleton show continued with a 20-yard rush, but they were unable to convert on fourth and one, giving Wake Forest the ball back. Defensive back Edwin Joseph had a four-yard tackle for loss, but Claiborne was able to convert, moving Wake Forest across midfield.
The Seminole defense stood strong, forcing the offense to go for it on fourth and seven. Defensive back Ashylnd Barker had a critical, and questionable, pass interference call that moved Wake Forest inside the red zone. Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls recovered a fumbled snap and returned it for 14 yards.
Florida State Starts To Pull Away
Robinson made another impressive one-handed catch for 29 yards, using the Wake Forest defender as his other hand. FSU tried it on the ground in the red zone with Castellanos before Singleton moved them side the five-yard line. Castellanos moved the football within inches of the goal line, and running back Gavin Sawchuk found paydirt as Florida State started to pull away.
The Demon Deacons attempted to return fire off the legs of Claiborne but were met with stops by linebackers Omar Graham, Jr., and Blake Nichelson. After a fourth-down conversion, defensive back Jerry Wilson forced an unconverted fourth and long, giving Florida State great field position at the 40-yard line. After another 39 reception from Robinson set up Sawchuk's second score.
FSU 28, Wake Forest 0
It only got worse for Wake Forest after Ashford caused the second turnover in favor of the Seminoles following pressure by defensive end James Williams. Defensive back Early Little, Jr. found a wayward pass for an interception and returned it for 35 yards to set up Florida State's fourth scoring drive. Pittman from the wildcat moved the scoreboard to 35-0 after the extra point.
Castellanos and the Florida State offense kept their foot on the gas with a 66-yard reception by wide receiver Micahi Danzy. Robinson put the 'Noles in the 40s with an 11-yard touchdown reception.
The defense continued to dominate, led by a sack from Williams. Wilson was all over the field, forcing Wake Forest to give the ball back to an FSU offense that had been firing on all cylinders all night, prompting Norvell to put in quarterback Brock Glenn.
Glenn immediately fumbled the ball, giving Wake Forest their first opportunity at points. Quarterback Deshawn Purdie found Mays, Jr. for a touchdown from the six-yard line.
Florida State moved to 4-4 (1-4 ACC) as the Seminoles prepare to head up north to face the Clemson Tigers on November 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Where, who the latest bowl projections have FSU football playing
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok