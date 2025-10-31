Where, who the latest bowl projections have FSU football playing
The Florida State Seminoles started with some of the lowest preseason expectations in program history.
In 2024, the team went 2-10 despite going 13-1 the year prior.
This year, the 'Noles have seen two streaks that have already defined their season in ways no one saw coming.
A three-game winning streak to begin the year, including a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1, shot FSU up the rankings and even into the College Football Playoff picture.
However, four straight losses (including two straight to unranked teams) have the Seminoles scratching and clawing to make a bowl game.
What Bowl Game Is Florida State Football Projected To Play In?
Kyle Bonagura - ESPN:
The ESPN staff writer has the Seminoles in the Gasparilla Bowl, matched up against North Texas. The game would take place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. In the same bowl projections from ESPN for Week 9, Mark Schlabach does not have the Garnet and Gold making a bowl game.
Bryan Fischer - Sports Illustrated:
As for Bryan Fischer of SI, he has the Seminoles playing after New Year's Day in a matchup with the Auburn Tigers in the Mayo Bowl. That game would be played on Jan. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.
A matchup against Auburn would be the first time the two schools squared off on the gridiron since the 2014 (2013 season) national championship game in the Rose Bowl.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Rest Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State, Win, 66-10
Week 5: at Virginia, Loss, 46-38 (2OT)
Week 6: vs. Miami, Loss, 28-22
Week 7: vs. Pitt, Loss, 34-31
Week 8: at Stanford, Loss, 20-13
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest - 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Week 11: at Clemson - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2, or ACC Network
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech - Time TBD
Week 13: at NC State (Friday, 11/21) - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 14: at Florida - Time TBD
3-4 Overall, 0-4 in Conference Play
