Where, who the latest bowl projections have FSU football playing

The 'Noles will need to finish the season 3-2 to be eligible for postseason play.

Jackson Bakich

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles started with some of the lowest preseason expectations in program history.

In 2024, the team went 2-10 despite going 13-1 the year prior.

This year, the 'Noles have seen two streaks that have already defined their season in ways no one saw coming.

A three-game winning streak to begin the year, including a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1, shot FSU up the rankings and even into the College Football Playoff picture.

However, four straight losses (including two straight to unranked teams) have the Seminoles scratching and clawing to make a bowl game.

What Bowl Game Is Florida State Football Projected To Play In?

Mike Norvell
Head coach Mike Norvell leads Florida State into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11; the match up falls on his 44th birthday. / Emily Stewart/FSView & the Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle Bonagura - ESPN:

The ESPN staff writer has the Seminoles in the Gasparilla Bowl, matched up against North Texas. The game would take place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. In the same bowl projections from ESPN for Week 9, Mark Schlabach does not have the Garnet and Gold making a bowl game.

Bryan Fischer - Sports Illustrated:

As for Bryan Fischer of SI, he has the Seminoles playing after New Year's Day in a matchup with the Auburn Tigers in the Mayo Bowl. That game would be played on Jan. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

A matchup against Auburn would be the first time the two schools squared off on the gridiron since the 2014 (2013 season) national championship game in the Rose Bowl.

What Is FSU's Schedule For The Rest Of The Season?

Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17

Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. Kent State, Win, 66-10

Week 5: at Virginia, Loss, 46-38 (2OT)

Week 6: vs. Miami, Loss, 28-22

Week 7: vs. Pitt, Loss, 34-31

Week 8: at Stanford, Loss, 20-13

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Wake Forest - 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Week 11: at Clemson - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2, or ACC Network

Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech - Time TBD

Week 13: at NC State (Friday, 11/21) - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 14: at Florida - Time TBD

3-4 Overall, 0-4 in Conference Play

