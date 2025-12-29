Former prized recruit leaving FSU football for college football transfer portal

Florida State actually fielded a solid offensive line in 2025, hiding the longterm issues that have plagued the program over three different head coaches.

Much of the struggles in the trenches can be pointed to the Seminoles' failure to develop talent from the high school ranks. That's led FSU to heavily utilize the transfer portal. Sometimes those players hit, sometimes they don't.

READ MORE: FSU football loses starting defender as transfer portal attrition continues

Regardless, it's been tough for Florida State to accumulate quality depth with the lack of growth from the majority of its prep signings.

Another busted project is moving on from Tallahassee.

Former Four-Star OT Lucas Simmons Transferring From FSU

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the 10th FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Lucas Simmons 1 Of 1 | Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Monday afternoon, redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Lucas Simmons announced his plans to enter the portal after three seasons at Florida State. Simmons was largely a reserve for the Seminoles, though he was listed as the backup offensive tackle throughout the 2025 season.

Simmons appeared in all 24 games over the last two years. He accumulated 84 total snaps on offense, grading out at 79.0 according to PFF. 66 of those snaps came against East Texas A&M and Kent State.

BREAKING: Florida State OL Lucas Simmons is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’8 315 OL was ranked as a Top 10 OT in the 2023 Class (per On3)



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/UK4cJFl7BB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2025

The international recruit signed with FSU as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, ranked as the No. 13 OT in his cycle. There was hope Simmons would become the program's starting left tackle of the future.

That never really transpired. An injury wiped out basically all of Simmons' true freshman season, resulting in a redshirt. From there, the Seminoles relied on more experienced members of the roster and transfers to man the offensive line.

Simmons was never able to rise to the level that Florida State anticipated. This departure means the program will likely be back in the portal to find at least one starting-caliber offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-8, 311-pound offensive tackle is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News