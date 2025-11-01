Three biggest questions facing FSU football in the final month of the regular season
Expectations are a funny thing.
After defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during Week 1 of the college football season, the Florida State Seminoles' expectations skyrocketed to gargantuan levels.
The team's win total line was 7.5 games, and after Week 1, it seemed as though that line was way too conservative. FSU's win over 'Bama was not a fluke that day. They physically dominated, they executed their game plan, and their schemes looked fresh and exciting and new.
However, the team peaked that week, and the expectations after Week 1 remained.
However, before the season, if you told an FSU fan their team would be 3-4 after seven games, they likely wouldn't be happy, but they also wouldn't be surprised.
The Alabama game changed everyone's point of view. Whether it's fair or not, it's the truth.
Regardless, the Seminoles have five games left to play, with an opportunity to win out and eclipse the 7.5-win mark.
There are three very important questions remaining as the Seminoles begin the final month of the regular season, and they're all related to each other.
The first is:
Will Tommy Castellanos Stay Healthy?
The heartbeat of this FSU team has been quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Last year, the 'Noles missed out on the dynamic QB play they were accustomed to in 2022-23 with Jordan Travis.
Castellanos provided a spark that was desperately needed alongside an innovative offense under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
Without Castellanos, the 'Noles are left with true freshman Kevin Sperry and redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn. Both are athletic enough to run when needed, but they can't replicate Castellanos' abilities.
Moreover, Castellanos is currently battling an ankle injury that he suffered against Kent State in mid-September. He also suffered a nasty blow against Stanford late in the game two weeks ago, and was in concussion protocol afterward.
If Castellanos can finish the rest of the season, the Seminoles' odds of making a bowl game significantly increase.
Will FSU Make A Bowl Game?
Castellanos' status leads into the question of FSU's bowl eligibility. However, there are many other factors that will determine the Garnet and Gold's ability to reach the postseason.
Making a bowl game doesn't just provide an extra game for fans to attend and the athletic department to cash in on. It also provides an extra month of practice for teams, which is greatly beneficial for a team like FSU that is attempting to make the climb yet again.
The back half of FSU's schedule isn't necessarily kind. With two cupcake games in the rearview mirror, the rest of Florida State's games come against Power 4 opponents.
The good news is that only one of FSU's next five opponents currently has a winning record. That team is Wake Forest, who FSU plays at home this weekend.
The bad news is that three of those games are on the road, and all three can be considered hostile environments (Clemson, NC State [on a Friday night], and Florida, respectively).
A win against Wake Forest would do a great deal of good for the Seminoles in their quest to reach a bowl game, but it would only do so much.
Will The Players Fight In Every Game?
If Castellanos gets hurt and bowl eligibility is out of reach (or appears that way), the final question for this FSU program will be how it responds to the situation.
There will be even greater outside noise considering the future of the program and the player personnel that have been brought to Tallahassee. Will the players capitulate? Will they provide the same amount of effort they demonstrated in Week 1?
We'll have to cross that bridge if we ever get to it.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Rest Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama, Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M, Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State, Win, 66-10
Week 5: at Virginia, Loss, 46-38 (2OT)
Week 6: vs. Miami, Loss, 28-22
Week 7: vs. Pitt, Loss, 34-31
Week 8: at Stanford, Loss, 20-13
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest - 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Week 11: at Clemson - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2, or ACC Network
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech - Time TBD
Week 13: at NC State (Friday, 11/21) - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 14: at Florida - Time TBD
3-4 Overall, 0-4 in Conference Play
