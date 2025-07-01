FSU football staffer sends strong message about Mike Norvell
Head coach Mike Norvell is entering his sixth season at the helm of the Florida State Seminoles and has had a roller coaster of a journey entering 2025. He has developed players like Jermaine Johnson, Jared Verse, Keon Coleman, Braden Fiske, Jarrian Jones, and numerous others into NFL prospects, and led the ACC to the top with Heisman candidate Jordan Travis at the helm in 2023.
Amidst the countless "good mornings" yelled through the Moore Athletic Center in Tallahassee, and half of the media wondering what kind of coffee he's drinking, Norvell has brought an authenticity to Florida State that remains unwavering despite last year's challenges.
An aura that players and recruits describe as contagious continues to show up, even through his staff. Florida State Director of Recruiting Devin Rispress took to social media to express the type of fire that he sees in Norvell day in and day out.
"He genuinely cares about his players and will be seen and heard around the facility every day of the week with an open-door policy for his players," Rispress said. "If you’re looking for a coach to stroke your ego, FSU isn’t the place for you, but if you’re looking for a coach that loves you like a son and that’s going to push you to greatness, FSU is the place for you."
Rispress returned to the Florida State staff in 2024 after a brief stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. He is in part responsible for helping bring in players like former five-star cornerback Charles Lester, former four-star running backs Kam Davis, Ousmane Kromah, and Micahi Danzy, as well as a slew of transfers and high-profile recruits expected to transform the Seminoles in 2025.
"Here’s a man that I have always had a huge amount of respect for since the first day I met him, his second day on the job here at Florida State. Since he hired me, I’ve gained even more respect for him. It isn’t the coach that’s going to tell your kid how great they are, but he’s going to ask them what their goals are and hold their feet to the fire to achieve them." Rispress continued.
In a sport often defined by flash and hype, Norvell's consistency has emerged as a competitive edge that his staff continues to echo. The Seminoles enter 2025 with high expectations and a foundation that Rispress has contributed to building. With a 2026 recruiting class teetering outside of the top 10, the message from the staff is clear: How good do you want to be?
