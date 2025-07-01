Florida State adds to #Tribe27 with three-star TE Connor Winn
Florida State is making a quality addition to #Tribe27.
After recently picking up an offer from the Seminoles, three-star tight end Connor Winn announced his commitment to FSU on Tuesday.
Winn earned a scholarship from Florida State at a 7-on-7 camp last month. He committed to Rutgers in July of 2024 but backed off of that decision over the weekend.
The Florida native couldn't turn down staying close to home and playing in garnet and gold.
"The Goal has always been to play football at the highest level," Winn wrote on social media. "To be able to play my college years in my home state made the decision easy. I am honored to announce my commitment to THE Florida State University. Let’s bring a National Title back to Tally! Go Noles!"
In a recent scrimmage against Seminole High School, Winn hauled in eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 633 overall prospect, the No. 34 TE, and the No. 77 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Winn, Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class. The haul moves from No. 8 to No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
