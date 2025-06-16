Nole Gameday

Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State

Big news for the Seminoles coming out of another weekend of official visits.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
For the second straight weekend, Florida State received positive news following a round of official visits.

Two current members of #Tribe26 have shut down their recruitments down with the Seminoles.

After four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams locked his recruitment down with Florida State on Sunday, three-star defensive back Sean Johnson followed suit to begin the week.

"My recruitment is 100% shut down. Go NOLES," Johnson wrote on social media.

Since committing to Florida State in April, Johnson has done and said all of the right things. He didn't officially visit any other program except the Seminoles in June.

Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. already holds three commitments in the recruiting cycle and he's focused on landing an elite recruit, five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, before the end of the summer.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 549 overall prospect, the No. 45 CB, and the No. 10 recruit in Maryland in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Published
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

