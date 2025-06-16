Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
For the second straight weekend, Florida State received positive news following a round of official visits.
Two current members of #Tribe26 have shut down their recruitments down with the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Top national defender now trending to FSU football
After four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams locked his recruitment down with Florida State on Sunday, three-star defensive back Sean Johnson followed suit to begin the week.
"My recruitment is 100% shut down. Go NOLES," Johnson wrote on social media.
Since committing to Florida State in April, Johnson has done and said all of the right things. He didn't officially visit any other program except the Seminoles in June.
Defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. already holds three commitments in the recruiting cycle and he's focused on landing an elite recruit, five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, before the end of the summer.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 549 overall prospect, the No. 45 CB, and the No. 10 recruit in Maryland in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok