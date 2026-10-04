FSU Football's Team Rock-Breaking Effort Personifies Win Over Virginia

For the first time this season, the Florida State Seminoles are above .500.

Florida State advanced to 3-2 (1-1 ACC) with a 38-7 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in Doak Campbell Stadium. The contest was a breakout game for the Seminoles on both sides of the ball.

READ MORE: 30 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 38-7 Win Against Virginia Cavaliers

Quarterback Ashton Daniels had one of the most unexpected performances in program history. He entered Saturday afternoon with four rushing touchdowns in four games.

By the end of Florida State's blowout win, Daniels had scored on the ground five times, setting a new Seminole record for rushing touchdowns in a single game. The unbelievable outing moved him past names such as Greg Allen, Dalvin Cook, Cam Akers, and Antone Smith.

It's no surprise that Daniels was the first Seminole to break the rock to cap off a big weekend.

Ashton Daniels, Defense Break The Rock After FSU Pounds Virginia

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) celebrates a sack with defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (3) during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the game, head coach Mike Norvell brought up Daniels to spearhead one of Florida State's most popular traditions.

Daniels picked up the sledgehammer, but he wasn't the only Seminole to earn his flowers.

A few members of the defense also got a crack at the rock. One by one, Chris Jones, Ma'Khi Jones, Rylan Kennedy, and Kevin Wynn took a swing. By the end, Virginia's logo had been turned to pebbles.

That's a perfect example of how the game went on the field. Florida State played together, and broke the Cavaliers apart by the final whistle.

Norvell believes Daniels should get more respect after his historic day.

"I think Ash earned some respect tonight on the performance he had. So we got to continue to grow from it, but I love the young man, he shows up every day to try to push to be better," Norvell said after the win. "He shows up every day trying to encourage his teammates and the willingness to be an example."

"Our football team deserved that tonight. He deserved that tonight," Norvell added. "I was proud of him for the way that he was able to go play, and excited for our team and where we can build and grow from here."

Daniels finished the game 12/19 passing for 183 yards and an interception. He rushed 17 times for 136 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Coming into the season, Daniels had 11 career rushing touchdowns. He's already at 9 through 5 games, tying Florida State's single-season record.

Florida State has been swinging sledgehammers after every victory since Norvell took over as head coach in 2020. The rock is signed by every player and coach on the team, and sits in the weight room throughout the year as motivation.

The Seminoles return to action against Louisville on Friday, October 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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