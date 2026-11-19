The Florida State Seminoles didn't consistently land blue-chip recruits under former head coach Mike Norvell. However, one of the biggest came in his final full recruiting cycle with the program.

Florida State secured a commitment from top-60 prospect Chauncey Kennon in July of 2025, and officially added him to the program in December of that year, despite the firing of defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

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Kennon was the Seminoles' top signee by a wide margin. After enrolling early, Florida State believed he would be on track to develop into a contributor in year one.

Those plans never really came to fruition. Kennon didn't flash much in the spring, and though he made a few plays in fall camp, he was too inconsistent to get on the field, which says a lot, considering the up-and-down performance across the defensive backfield.

In the days following Florida State's loss to Louisville in October, Kennon was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer without violence. He was dismissed from the team shortly thereafter, with a university spokesperson stating the reason was "conduct detrimental to the team."

Norvell described Kennon's action as "disappointing."

"There are standards and expectations for our players, for our coaches, for everybody that’s part of the program, and obviously Chauncey didn’t meet those expectations," Norvell said.

A little over a month since the arrest, Kennon is thinking about his next move.

Former FSU CB Chauncey Kennon Entering Transfer Portal

Chuck Kennon/IG

According to 247Sports' Zach Blostein, Kennon plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal with four seasons of eligibility remaining. His two felony charges were recently dropped.

The transfer portal will be open for ten days from January 4 through January 13, 2027.

Kennon only appeared in one game at Florida State and wasn't credited with any statistics. However, he could still draw interest from other P4 programs, considering his stature coming out of the prep level.

It's possible that he could bounce back with a fresh start.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback was regarded as the No. 60 overall prospect, the No. 8 CB, and the No. 3 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

During his senior season at Booker High School, Kennon was credited with 19 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, and 1 interception. He caught 9 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt for a score.

While Kennon ended up being a bust at Florida State, the Seminoles have found other true freshman contributors such as wide receiver Jasen Lopez, running back Amari Thomas, defensive lineman Cam Brooks, and safety Jordan Crutchfield.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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