FSU Football Transfer Expects to Play Multiple Positions in 2026

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida State Seminoles brought in the No. 27 transfer class this past cycle, which included Southern Miss transfer Chris Jones, Jr. Jones, listed as a three-star transfer, initially committed to the Ole Miss Rebels before ultimately signing with the Seminoles. With an emphasis on beefing up the front seven, Jones brings the size and speed needed for success.

Relationships Brought Jones to Tallahassee

Former North Florida Christian Eagles and Florida State Seminoles football player Ernie Sims hosts his 16th Annual Big HITS Charity Weekend in Tallahassee, Florida | Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida State let go of former special teams coordinator and linebackers coach John Papuchis and promoted from within, former FSU linebacker and first-round NFL Draft pick Ernie Sims, who has been with the program as an assistant, now entering his third season with the 'Noles. Jones said his relationship with both Sims and Norvell changed his mind about leaving his home state of Mississippi.

"I felt like Florida State was home, and coach Ernie Sims is a legend here. We built a great relationship, and that's really the main reason I came here," Jones said to the media on Wednesday. "Coach Ernie Sams and coach Norville, and that relationship we built over the whole recruiting process, and it landed me here at Florida State. I'm ready."

In two seasons with the Golden Eagles, he made 22 appearances with 13 starts. Last year, he ranked among the top 10 tacklers in the FBS, racking up 135 total stops to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and an interception.

Jones Believes He Will Play Multiple Positions in Tony White's Defense

Chris Jones, Jr. | X.com

Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme utilizes three down linemen, three linebackers, and five defensive backs, which emphasizes speed and disguise to create flexibility against modern spread offenses. When asked where he fits in White's defense, the 6'2'', 230-pound linebacker says he wants to play both the Will and the Mike position, and the coaches are pushing just that.

"I'm trying to learn both positions: the Mike and the Will. I'm a sideline-to-sideline backer, so I feel like they're going to put me in positions to make plays in that aspect," Jones continued. "And I can do both things. I'm not going to limit myself to just learning one position. I'm going to learn both. Coach White has a great scheme as it allows the linebackers run sideline to sideline and make plays. And that's what I do best."

Having an aggressive linebacker who can play in space will be critical for Florida State's success this upcoming season. The front seven seemed lackluster in 2025 and the addition of Jones should bolster what White is trying to accomplish this upcoming season.

"Coach Sims, he doesn't want me to just learn one position; he wants me to learn both. And, with White's defense, it allows you to run sideline to sideline," Jones said. "And they got a lot of good packages, not just in the box, but outside of the box, too. He can put me at Jack, he can put me at Mike, he can put me at Will, and just give me a chance to be all over the field and make plays."

If he can translate his FBS-leading tackling numbers into consistent impact in the ACC, the Seminoles’ front seven could take a noticeable step forward. For a defense built on speed, disguise, and pressure, a talented sideline-to-sideline linebacker may be exactly what the Seminoles need..

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.