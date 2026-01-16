Florida State officially promotes Ernie Sims to linebackers coach

Florida State has elevated Ernie Sims to linebackers coach, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.

"Ernie is Florida State through-and-through," Norvell said. "He grew up in Tallahassee, developed into one of the top recruits in the country and chose to stay home at Florida State. As a player here, he was legendary for his work ethic and attacking style of play, and he became a top pick in the Draft and earned a lengthy playing career in the NFL."

"I've enjoyed seeing how recruits and our current players respond to his teaching since he came back to join our staff," Norvell added. "Ernie's passion for Florida State is inspiring to all he is around. His leadership of the position and the ability to develop young people with the skills needed will help take the linebacker position to the next level."

Sims, an All-American at FSU and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, is entering his third year on staff at Florida State. He was a defensive analyst for the Seminoles in 2024 and served as assistant linebackers coach in 2025. Last season, he helped guide a group that featured five linebackers with at least 35 tackles on a defense that ranked second in the ACC in pass defense and in the top five in the conference in total defense and sacks per game.

READ MORE: Desir twins reverse course, returning to FSU football

"With great honor and gratitude, my family and I accept this phenomenal opportunity to serve, represent and uphold the true standard of a Florida State Seminole," Sims said. "This standard is defined by hard work, commitment, integrity, dominance and excellence. Through God's grace and mercy, the experiences He has directed in my life have prepared me for this moment, and I'm set to attack the work ahead to achieve great things for Florida State."

Sims returned to Tallahassee after spending the 2023 season as UCF's linebackers coach. There, he guided Jason Johnson to first-team All-Big 12 recognition after Johnson's total of 114 tackles ranked second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally. The Knights won six games in their first season in the Big 12 and played in the Gasparilla Bowl behind a defense that ranked in the top five in the conference in passing yards allowed, pass efficiency defense, scoring defense and sacks.

Sims was on staff at South Florida from 2020-22, beginning as an analyst before being promoted to linebackers coach in 2021 and serving as the Bulls' defensive coordinator for the final three games of the 2022 season. At South Florida, Sims coached Antonio Grier to second-team All-AAC recognition. Sims began his collegiate coaching career in 2018 as FAU's strength and conditioning coordinator before spending the 2019 season as director of football operations for the Owls.

At the time of his selection by the Detroit Lions, Sims was the 12th top-10 pick from Florida State. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2006 after starting all 16 games of his rookie season and recording 124 tackles. His 134 tackles in 2007 ranked fourth in the league. After appearing in 109 games for the Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys over his eight-year NFL career, Sims accumulated 623 total tackles, with 26.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

A Tallahassee native, Sims attended North Florida Christian and was rated the No. 1 overall recruit nationally in the Class of 2003. In his three seasons at Florida State, Sims helped the Seminoles win 27 games and two ACC championships, including the inaugural ACC Championship Game over No. 5 Virginia Tech. He was named a first-team All-American in 2004 and finished his career with 200 tackles, including 21.0 for loss with 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Sims returned to school after his NFL career and completed his bachelor's degree in social science from Florida State in 2018. He and his wife, Brooke, have four children, Ernie IV, Major, Savannah and Bella.

Ernie Sims Coaching History

2026- Florida State Linebackers Coach

2025 Florida State Assistant Linebackers Coach

2024 Florida State Analyst (Defense)

2023 UCF Linebackers Coach

2021-22 South Florida Linebackers Coach

2020 South Florida Analyst

2019 FAU Director of Operations

2018 FAU Strength and Conditioning Coordinator

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News