FSU football secures tackling machine LB Chris Jones

Florida State's front seven is getting a much-needed makeover this offseason. The defensive line was a flat-out disappointment in 2025 and the linebackers didn't meet expectations either.

That's led to a massive effort to fortify the defense with bodies and talent in #Tribe26. For the most part, the transfer haul hasn't been up to par in the latter half of the portal window.

READ MORE: FSU football adds depth at linebacker with familiar face in UNC's Mikai Gbayor

The Seminoles only had one defensive end and zero linebackers committed entering Thursday. The mood is beginning to shift after a few defenders visited Tallahassee.

Productive LB Chris Jones Signs With Florida State

Southern Miss' Chris Jones comes up with an interception during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama September 21, 2024. (Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times) | Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, former Southern Miss sophomore linebacker Chris Jones signed with Florida State following his trip to campus. Jones signed with Ole Miss earlier this month but has exited that agreement to join the Seminoles. This is a big addition for a unit that struggled to tackle at times last fall.

In 13 games with the Golden Eagles, Jones was among the top-10 leading tacklers in the FBS, posting 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Florida State has signed former Southern Miss star linebacker Chris Jones, @chris_hummer, @BSonnone and I have learned.



Posted 133 tackles this season. pic.twitter.com/ozuNuccpTa — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 15, 2026

Jones recorded 10+ tackles in eight separate appearances. He had two games with 15 tackles. Jones was named first-team All-Sun Belt for his productive season, leading the conference in tackles. He played over 700 snaps this fall.

According to PFF, Jones missed 16.5% of his tackling attempts. He allowed 25 receptions on 33 targets for 341 yards, but did pick off a pass thrown his way.

In his two years with the Golden Eagles, Jones appeared in 22 games and made 13 starts. He's totaled 181 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound linebacker will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State needed to upgrade the room, and the coaching staff has done so by bringing in Chris Jones and Mikai Gbayor. As of now, the Seminoles are slated to return senior Blake Nichelson and redshirt junior Caleb LaVallee, along with potentially retaining redshirt senior Omar Graham Jr.

The program is expected to promote assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims to the full-time role.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DB Ma'Khi Jones, True Freshman (Announced 1/13)

LB Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/15)

LB Chris Jones, Sophomore (Announced 1/15)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/14)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News