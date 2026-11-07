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FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Boston College Eagles Matchup

The Seminoles have unveiled their uniforms for Rick Stockstill's debut as interim head coach.
Dustin Lewis|
Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are shipping up to Boston to face off against the Eagles in a conference game on Saturday afternoon.

This is a matchup between two teams that are out of the ACC picture, but still have a chance to become bowl-eligible. FSU needs to win three of its final four games to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023, while the Eagles are searching for two more victories.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Boston College Eagles

If you don't know by now, this is almost like a Déjà vu situation. Seven years ago, Florida State faced Boston College on the road with an interim coach and won 38-31, eventually going on to make a bowl game.

Though it won't be Odell Haggins leading the Seminoles into Alumni Stadium, Rick Stockstill is also a former FSU great and an esteemed figure in program history. If anything, Florida State should display plenty of fight.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Boston College?

Ashton Daniels
Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5), offensive line Paul Bowling (51) and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (15) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Eagles, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are wearing traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants - for the second time this season.

Florida State previously lost to Miami 43-35 in double overtime while donning the combo.

The Eagles are expected to suit up in traditional home colors - gold helmets, maroon jerseys, and gold pants.

Florida State and Boston College will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network with Jorge Sedano, Dave Clawson, and Annabelle Hasselbeck on the call.

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Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Boston College: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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