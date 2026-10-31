FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Clemson Tigers Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles will host the Clemson Tigers in a rivalry game on Saturday night.

Unlike the prestigious tradition of this annual matchup, the Seminoles and Tigers are limping into Halloween. There have been struggles and dissatisfaction for each team.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers

This is a game to start putting the past in the past. Florida State truly tested the No. 1 team in the country two weeks ago. It ended in another heartbreaker, but the Seminoles battled and showcased plenty of passion and physicality.

FSU needs a similar effort against Clemson. With that being said, head coach Mike Norvell's teams have been maddeningly inconsistent since the beginning of the 2024 season. Plus, the Seminoles have dropped nine of their last ten games in the series, including four straight in Tallahassee.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Clemson?

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels makes history with five rushing touchdowns in a 38-7 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Tigers, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be wearing alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants - for the third time this season.

Florida State previously defeated New Mexico State (34-17) and Virginia (38-7) in all-garnet. It also plays into the theme of the evening, as the Seminoles will be introducing a "Garnet Hour" in the second half to increase fan engagement.

The Tigers are expected to suit up in traditional road colors - orange helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network with Wes Durham, Max Browne, and Madison Fitzpatrick on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

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