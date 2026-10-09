FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Louisville Cardinals Game

The Florida State Seminoles are continuing a tough October slate with a road game against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night. The Seminoles haven't won outside of Tallahassee in over 1,000 days, but were victorious in their last trip to Louisville in 2022.

The Cardinals are in dire need of a win after dropping two straight games to Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Louisville actually enters this contest below .500 despite losing by a field goal to Ole Miss, and beating a ranked SMU squad by double digits.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals

Regardless of their record, this is a talented Louisville team, particularly on offense. The Cardinals can put up points in bunches, as starting quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is beginning to find a rhythm, and the dynamic running back duo of Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown can do the rest.

The Seminoles need to start fast, as Louisville is outscoring its opponents 41-6 in the opening frame. Florida State can't afford to feel its way out in the first quarter, it has to throw the first punch.

Things might be coming together for Florida State at the right time. The Seminoles will need to prove their domination of Virginia last weekend was no fluke.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Louisville?

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels makes history with five rushing touchdowns in a 38-7 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Cardinals, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are going with their road whites in Louisville - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State has actually lost its last two matchups when wearing all-white, falling to Virginia (2025) and SMU (2024). However, the first time that the Seminoles broke out the combination was against Louisville in 2022.

That game was also on a Friday night, as FSU prevailed 35-31.

Louisville previously announced its plans to wear all-black - black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants.

Florida State and Louisville will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN with Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, and Dana Boyle on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Louisville: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

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