FSU football shares uplifting update on Ethan Pritchard's recovery journey
Tragedy struck the Florida State Seminoles only hours after the highest of highs in defeating Alabama in Week 1, steamrolled into the lowest of lows, when freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was tragically shot in an act that sent four people to jail, a family in shambles, and a young star in critical condition.
The good news is that, despite the heartache that Pritchard and his family have endured over the past few weeks, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the young Sanford, Florida native.
On Thursday, Florida State issued a statement stating that Pritchard has been released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and will now enter the next phase of his treatment.
A Statement From Florida State University
"Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard has been released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and is being moved to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville for the next stage in his recovery process.
"This remarkable milestone has been achieved under the supervision of medical staff from TMH, Tallahassee Neurological Clinic, Southern Medical Group and Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic in consultation with Florida State’s Sports Medicine staff. Ethan is alert, responsive and able to communicate.
"We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues."
The entire team was in attendance to support Pritchard as he was transferred to Jacksonville.
Ethan's dad, Earl Pritchard Speaks Out
“I am so thankful for everyone who has prayed for my son. There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today. I want to especially thank Dr. Albert Lee and his team, the ECMO team and the nurses on the third and fourth floors at TMH for the care and medical expertise they have provided Ethan."
"Coach Norvell has checked in every day and has been a constant presence visiting us here at the hospital, and his players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team. I can’t fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan. The Florida State Sports Medicine staff has provided consistent communication and collaboration with the wonderful doctors at TMH."
"I can’t say enough about the support we have received from our hometown and all of Seminole County. Coach Karl Calhoun and Seminole High School have created a tremendous support system for me, and I’m truly thankful for the culture we’re part of. I also want to thank Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and the FDLE for their hard work and dedication to pursuing justice for Ethan."
"My heart is filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support for so many people, and I’m so appreciative for every single one of you. Ethan has a long journey ahead of him, but I know he will continue to fight and he will do so with the full support of our FSU and Seminole County families and all who have been impacted by his story.”
*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info
For those who wish to continue supporting Ethan and the Pritchard family, please visit their GoFundMe page. Supporters have already donated upwards of $145,000 to his cause.