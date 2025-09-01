FSU Freshman in 'Critical but Stable Condition' After Being Shot on Sunday
Florida State delivered one of the biggest upsets of the first weekend of college football by defeating No. 8 Alabama 31-17 on Saturday. However, tragedy struck the team shortly after the win as freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot in Havana, Fla. on Sunday night, the school said in a statement.
Pritchard is in "critical but stable condition" in the hospital. Here's the full statement from FSU.
"Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker on Florida State’s football team, is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida.
"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available."
What a terrifying situation for the freshman and his family. Hopefully FSU will release more positive updates as Monday and the week goes on.