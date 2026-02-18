Mike Norvell Ready to Call Plays Again for FSU Football

The Florida State Seminoles will see a "not-so-new" playcaller this upcoming season as head coach Mike Norvell has retaken the reins after former OC Gus Malzahn announced his retirement in early February. Since promoting wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr., to the role, Norvell will see yet another deep dive into his contributions on offense.

This is nothing new for Norvell, who is entering his seventh season as head coach. He earned the Bobby Dodd Trophy along with the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award in 2023 after helping lead the Seminoles to a perfect regular season and ACC Championship.

Norvell Emphasizes Growth

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks on the field before the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

In a recent interview with On3's Pete Nakos, Norvell broke down his goals for the upcoming season.

“I’ve put my head down and gone to work, that’s what I’ve done,” Norvell told On3 Sports. “I’ve done that regardless in years past when there have been talks of other opportunities. You stay focused on what you’re doing. You stay focused on the job that’s at hand, you’re trying to be the best you can be. Making the best decisions for growth and advancement within the program."

"Last year did not go how we wanted it to go," Norvell added. "There will always be the outside and the internal focus and pressures that you put on, just seeing the results that you desire, but also making sure that the things you’re doing are helping you progress to be the best that we can be."

New Faces Bring New Pressure for FSU

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

With a new staff and roster in place, Norvell knows the stakes and reflected on the last two seasons, taking ownership of the program. In the new era of college football, nothing is taken for granted.

"The teams that were competing in the playoffs, there’s no simple cookie-cutter way of making it all happen. You have a lot of new faces. You have challenges for players and all the people that are surrounding them." Norvell continued. "You got to show up, and you got to bring your best to it. And then you have to be able to maintain the highs and lows and what might show up in a game.”

Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford recently called the upcoming season a "defining moment" for FSU football.

"For a program with our history, expectations, and resources, anything short of competing at the highest level is unacceptable," Alford wrote in an e-mail to Seminole Boosters. "And we take seriously the responsibility that comes with representing Florida State."

Norvell’s process-oriented mindset under pressure helped lift the Seminoles from a rut left by previous coaching staffs. Time will tell whether he remains at the helm, but FSU’s leadership remains firmly bought in on his vision.

