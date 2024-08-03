FSU Football Veteran Center Maurice Smith Named to Allstate Wuerffel Watch List
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Maurice Smith was named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List announced Wednesday afternoon. The award is college football’s premier award for community service and celebrates 20 years this fall.
Smith has started in 41 of his 45 appearances during his career. The senior from Miami is a two-time All-ACC selection and last year was also on the All-ACC Academic Team. He started all 12 games he played in 2023, helping Florida State to its 16th ACC title behind a 13-0 regular season. Smith blocked for an FSU offense that led the conference in scoring offense, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers while protecting Jordan Travis, the ACC’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. Travis, who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, led the ACC in passing efficiency, yards per attempt and fewest interceptions while also breaking Florida State career records for total offense and touchdown responsibility.
READ MORE: Defending Conference Champion Florida State Tops ACC Preseason Poll
Smith is one of FSU’s most active participants in community service opportunities, both in recurring or scheduled events as well as needs-based assistance. After a tornado damaged parts of Tallahassee in May, Smith joined a group of people that served more than 1,000 local families impacted by the tornado. He regularly participates in service with the FSU Childcare and Early Learning Center, the Boys & Girls Club, Boys Town, Sabal Palm Elementary, Hope to Dream and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Additionally, he has spent time with Second Harvest and hosting youth football camps.
Smith was also Florida State’s nominee for the Allstate Good Works Team. Smith’s former teammate, Dillan Gibbons, won the Wuerffel Trophy in 2022.
The Wuerffel Trophy winner will be named during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.
Florida State will open the season August 24 in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech.
Preseason Watch Lists
Wuerffel Trophy – community service – OL Maurice Smith
Thorpe Award – best defensive back – DB Shyheim Brown
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Former FSU Football Star Chirps Michigan Wolverines' Rookie During Rams Training Camp
